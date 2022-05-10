Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, 102 Vacancies Notified

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 102 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 10, 2022 11:42 IST
Modified On: May 10, 2022 11:43 IST
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of School Lecturer. Interested candidates will be able to apply online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 16 May 2022 onwards. The link to the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be provided once released on the official website. Candidates are required to check their educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2022

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • School Lecturer - 102 Posts

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Second class post-graduate degree in the concerned subject having minimum of 48% marks with Shiksha Shastri/B.Ed. degree.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level L-12 (Grade Pay -4800)

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online - from 16 May onwards

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms through the online mode on or before 14 June 2022. After submission of the online application form, candidates are required to take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Easy Steps to apply online:

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on 'Apply Online'.
  3. Register your name through OTR. 
  4. Fill up the application form along with essential photo and signature. 
  5. Click on the submit button and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • For General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC (Other State Candidates): Rs. 350/-
  • For OBC, BC Candidates of Rajasthan State: Rs. 250/-
  • For SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: Rs. 150/-
  • Payment Mode: Online

