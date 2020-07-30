RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for Home Science Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for Home Science: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Home Science) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the School Lecturer (School Edu)- 2018 for Home Science Subject exam can check their result and cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and cut of marks for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Home Science) on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of their performance in the written exam held on 09/12 January 2020.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Home Science), the General Studies on 09 January 2020 whereas exam for Home Science was held on 12 January 2020.

RPSC has also released the cut off marks of different categories for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Home Science). The Cut off marks for General category is 232.39, for EWS-193.43, for SC-153.61, for ST-124.89, for OBC-202.52 and for MBC-132.73.

Now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Counseling /Document Verification Round. Commission will release the counseling details on its official website in due course of time.

All such candidates appeared for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Home Science) subject can check the Provisional Merit List available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC School Lecturer Provisional Selection List 2020 for Home Science





Download Process for RPSC School Lecturer Provisional Selection List 2020 for Home Science