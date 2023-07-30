RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

RPSC Senior Teacher Cut Off 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off in a pdf officially after the recruitment exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to pass the exam.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the written exam for 9760 vacancies for RPSC Senior Teacher posts on July 30 and 31, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the written exam need to clear the RPSC Senior Teacher cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for the further selection process. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the detailed information of the RPSC Senior Teacher expected cut off and previous years' marks.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducts RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment for the selection of senior teachers in government schools of Rajasthan. Those candidates who will score more than the RPSC Senior Teacher category-wise cut off marks will be featured on the merit list. Furthermore, they should also check the previous year's RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks to review the changes in the cut off trends, competition level, and so on.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2023: Highlights

Candidates aspiring to appear in the upcoming written exam can check the overview of RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment tabulated below:

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Post Name

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher

Vacancies

9760

Exam Mode

Offline

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date

July 30 , 2023

RPSC Senior Teacher category wise Cut Off

To be out soon

Job Location

Rajasthan

RPSC 2nd Grade Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis, feedback of the test-takers and difficulty level of the exam, we have provided below the category-wise RPSC Senior Teacher expected cut off marks. Aspirants who have attempted the exam must check the expected RPSC 2nd Grade teacher cut off marks to get an idea of their qualifying chances in the exam. Check the category-wise RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks are as follows.

RPSC Senior Teacher Expected Cut Off Marks

Category

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

Factors Affecting RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off

There are various factors play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam, making it a highly competitive exam. The list of factors influencing the category-wise cut off marks is shared below:

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting written exam is an important factor that influences the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks. If number of test-takers is high, then the competition and cut-off marks will also increase.
  • Availability of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut off marks. If the number of RPSC Senior Teacher vacancies is more, then the cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level of paper: The difficulty level of the written exam is also one of the deciding factors of the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks. If the level of difficulty of the paper is low, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates also influences the category-wise cut-off marks. If a huge number of candidates perform well in the written exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Check RPSC Senior Teacher Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official RPSC Senior Teacher cut off pdf after the announcement of the result. Aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exam must download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks to analyse the changes in cut-off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the RPSC Senior Teacher cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “News and Events” link.

Step 3: Find the RPSC Senior Teacher cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: The category-wise RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future use.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must check RPSC Senior Teacher previous year cut off marks of all the categories to determine the changes in cut off trends, competition level, etc and prepare accordingly for the exam. By reviewing the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher last year cut off marks, aspirants will get an idea of the RPSC Senior Teacher expected cut off marks. Check the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks of the previous year for all the categories shared below.



Subject

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Hindi

Gen (TSP)

GEN

268.7

WE

299.08

WD

81.22

DV

240.16

SC (TSP)

GEN

250.66

WE

262.49

WD

62.59

ST (TSP)

GEN

226.8

WE

227.84

WD

ALL

DV

138.38

English

Gen (TSP)

GEN

289.63

WE

292.64

SC (TSP)

GEN

178.68

WE

132.92

Science

Gen (TSP)

GEN

186.87

WE

190.57

WD

32.88

SC (TSP)

GEN

170.98

ST (TSP)

GEN

155.71

WE

150.05

WD

NA

Math

Gen (TSP)

GEN

154.28

WE

146.3

WD

93.77

SC (TSP)

GEN

ST (TSP)

GEN

WE

68.61

WD

N.A.

Sanskrit

Gen (TSP)

GEN

345.1

WE

357.29

WD

58.16

DV

238.17

SC (TSP)

GEN

326.92

WE

310.61

ST (TSP)

GEN

310.48

WE

314.92

WD

39.3

DV

131.48

Social Science

Gen (TSP)

GEN

229.66

WE

211.6

WD

65.6

DV

132.52

SC (TSP)

GEN

214.87

WE

173.36

WD

12.15

ST (TSP)

GEN

194.72

WE

169.37

WD

16.77

DV

92.38

Urdu

Gen (TSP)

GEN

115.36

WE

224.26

ST (TSP)

GEN

76.93

WE

N.A.

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the RPSC Senior Teacher exam different for every category?

Yes. The RPSC Senior Teacher cut off varies as per category. Candidates must score atleast or above the category-wise cutoff marks to participate in the further rounds.

What factors decide the RPSC Senior Teacher cutoff?

Various factors like the number of test-takers, availability of vacancies, the difficulty level of the written exam, and the performance of candidates play an important role in influencing the cut-off marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam.

How to check the RPSC Senior Teacher Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks on the official website of RPSC or click on the direct link shared above. Till then, you can also check the RPSC Senior Teacher expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off discussed above.

What is RPSC Senior Teacher Cut Off?

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases the RPSC Senior Teacher cut off marks for all the categories. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut off marks must be secured by the aspirants to pass the written exam successfully.

