RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Group A, B at rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Teacher Answer Key 2023 will be released, soon, the Candidate can check the Direct Link to Download the Rajasthan Grade Teacher Answer Key PDF at rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2023 Answer Key: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The answer key will be available at rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in. Those who participated in the exam can download RPSC 2nd Teacher Answer Key, once the link is available.

The Commission has re-organized the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 for General Knowledge-Group ‘A’ on 30 July 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and General Knowledge-Group ‘B’ on 30 July 2023 from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM.

The candidates will be given a chance to raise any objections to the answer key. They can submit them to the RPSC within the given time period. The objections must be accompanied by a fee of Rs. 100 per question.023

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2023

The direct download link will be available on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Other than this the link will also be provided in this article.

RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Key 2023 Overview

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the RPSC Grade 2 Exam for a total of 9760 vacancies for the Senior Teacher post. Check the table below for more details related to the exam

Name of the Department Rajasthan Public Service Commission Name of the Post Senior Teacher Grade II Department Secondary Education Category RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Key RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 9760 vacancies Exam Mode Offline Job Location Across Rajasthan State Official Website www.rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC Second Grade Answer Key 2023?

Rajasthan Grade 2 Answer Key along with Question Paper will be available on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF with the held for papers 1 and 2 with the help of the steps given below:

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC): https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on the "Answer Key" tab.

Select the "RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Key 2023" link.

The answer key will be downloaded in PDF format.

Take the print out if the admit card

The final answer key will be released once the objections will be reviewed. The final answer key will be used to calculate the marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2023.