RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Analysis 2023: Senior Teacher Difficulty Level, Topics Asked

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Analysis: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Re-Exam on July 30, and 31, 2023 for competitive GK (Group A and Group B). Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.
It will help students to check the difficulty level topics sub topics asked and calculate their estimated marks. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher written exam questions were moderate.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Analysis 2023
We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Syllabus 2023
|
Organisation
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post
|
Senior Teacher Grade II
|
Total vacancies
|
538
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Positive Marks
|
2 Marks
|
Negative Marks
|
0.33 Marks
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Mode of Paper
|
Offline
|
Official website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Senior Teacher Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|
To be updated soon
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge of World & India
|
To be updated soon
|
Overall Difficulty Level
|
To be updated soon
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Analysis: Good Attempts
Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift-wise Good Attempts
|
Subject Name
|
Good Attempts
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|
To be updated soon
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge of the World & India
|
To be updated soon
|
Overall Difficulty Level
|
To be updated soon
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Expected Cut Off
The RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IARI Technician 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
To read more on expected and previous year cut off marks check the article here
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Cut Off Marks
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Review: Previous Year Papers
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher's previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Exam Analysis Preparation Strategy
RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher is one of the most respected posts among candidates who aspire to join as teachers in Rajasthan schools. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.
Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.