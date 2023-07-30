RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Analysis 2023: Senior Teacher Difficulty Level, Topics Asked

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Analysis 2023: RPSC is conducting the Re-Exam for competitive GK (Group A and Group B), read here the difficulty level, topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review for upcoming shifts.

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Analysis: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Re-Exam on July 30, and 31, 2023 for competitive GK (Group A and Group B). Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

It will help students to check the difficulty level topics sub topics asked and calculate their estimated marks. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher written exam questions were moderate.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Analysis 2023

We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Syllabus 2023 Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Senior Teacher Grade II Total vacancies 538 Type of Questions MCQ Positive Marks 2 Marks Negative Marks 0.33 Marks Mode of application Online Mode of Paper Offline Official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Senior Teacher Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data

Subject Name Difficulty Level Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan To be updated soon Current Affairs of Rajasthan To be updated soon General Knowledge of World & India To be updated soon Overall Difficulty Level To be updated soon

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift-wise Good Attempts

Subject Name Good Attempts Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan To be updated soon Current Affairs of Rajasthan To be updated soon General Knowledge of the World & India To be updated soon Overall Difficulty Level To be updated soon

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Expected Cut Off

The RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IARI Technician 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

To read more on expected and previous year cut off marks check the article here

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Cut Off Marks

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Review: Previous Year Papers

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher's previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Exam Analysis Preparation Strategy

RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher is one of the most respected posts among candidates who aspire to join as teachers in Rajasthan schools. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.