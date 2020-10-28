Study at Home
Search

RPSC Additional Result 2020 out for Senior Teacher Exam 2018 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of Selected Candidates Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oct 28, 2020 18:22 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020
RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020

RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates appeared for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 can check their result for the subjects including Social Science, English, Sanskrit, Hindi and Math.  The RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Additional Result is available on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, it has published the Additional Result for the Senior Teacher Exam 2018.

Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission has conducted RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2018-20 at various exam centers and the document verification was conducted for the selected candidates in the written exam.

 Candidates appeared in the Senior Teacher Exam 2018 exam for various posts including Social Science, English, Sanskrit, Hindi and Math can check their result available on the official website. You can check the RPSC Additional Result 2020 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Senior Teacher Exam 2018

How to Download: RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Senior Teacher Exam 2018

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the link Additional Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)  displaying on the home page.
  • You will get the PDF of the Additional Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 result in a new window.
  • Candidates can save the PDF file for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018. A number of candidates have applied for these major recruitment drive launched in the state. 

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material