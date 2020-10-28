RPSC Additional Result 2020 out for Senior Teacher Exam 2018 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of Selected Candidates Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates appeared for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 can check their result for the subjects including Social Science, English, Sanskrit, Hindi and Math. The RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Additional Result is available on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, it has published the Additional Result for the Senior Teacher Exam 2018.

Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission has conducted RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2018-20 at various exam centers and the document verification was conducted for the selected candidates in the written exam.

Candidates appeared in the Senior Teacher Exam 2018 exam for various posts including Social Science, English, Sanskrit, Hindi and Math can check their result available on the official website. You can check the RPSC Additional Result 2020 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Senior Teacher Exam 2018





How to Download: RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Senior Teacher Exam 2018

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link Additional Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP) displaying on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the Additional Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 result in a new window.

Candidates can save the PDF file for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018. A number of candidates have applied for these major recruitment drive launched in the state.