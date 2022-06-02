RPSC SO Provisional Result 2021 (Out) for Statistical Officer @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan PSC has declared the provisional result for the post of Statistical Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC SO Provisional Result 2021 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the provisional result for the post of Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 on its official website. Candidates qualified in the screening test are able to appear for the document verification round.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 post can download RPSC SO Provisional Result 2021 through the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had conducted the screening test for the post of Statistical Officer Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) on 18 December 2021. Those qualified in the screening test are able to appear for the document verification round followed by Interview as per the selection round for the Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 post. However, candidates qualified in the document verification round will be called for the interview round.

You can download the RPSC SO Provisional Result 2021 for the Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RPSC SO Provisional Result 2021 Check Steps