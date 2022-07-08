RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online From 15 July

RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Physical Education Teacher. Those who are interested in the RPSC PT Teacher Recruitment can submit their application from 15 July to 13 August 2022 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in Physical Education and the age should not be more than 40 years. More details regarding the Rajsthan Sr PTI Recruitment 2022 are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 13 August 2022

RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sr. Physical Education Teacher - 461

General - 241

BC - 60

MBC - 12

EWS - 27

SC - 51

ST - 97

RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Salary:

Grade Pay -4200/-

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture

Selection Process for RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

RPSC Sr Physical Teacher Exam Pattern

The examination shall carry 460 marks and maximum 40 marks shall be awarded for participation in sports/ tournaments.There will be two papers. Paper I shall be of 200 marks and paper II shall be of 260 marks.

Paper-I:

The question paper will carry maximum 200 marks.

The duration of the question paper will be 2:00 hours.

The question paper will carry 100 question of multiple choices.

The paper shall include the following subjects: (i) Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan. (ii) Current Affairs of Rajasthan (iii) General knowledge of world and India. (iv) Educational Psychology.

Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

Paper-II

The question paper will carry a maximum of 260 marks.

The duration of the question paper will be 2 hours.

The question paper will carry 130 questions of multiple choices.

Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted. Explanation: Wrong answer shall mean an incorrect answer or multiple answers.

The minimum qualifying marks for the paper shall be 40%. Provided that the percentage fixed as above shall be relaxed by 5% for the candidates belonging to the Schedule Casts and Schedule Tribes.

How to Apply for RPSC Sr Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested for the posts through online mode from 15 July to 31 August 2022.