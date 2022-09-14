RPSC SSO Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Senior Director/Scientific Officer Posts, Raise Objection Till Sep 16

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the answer key for the posts of Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC SSO Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the posts of Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021on its official website. Candidates who have attended the written exam for the above post can download Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer Answer Key from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the written exam for Assistant Director [Home (Group -1) Dept.] Screening Test – 2021 on 10 June 2022. The written exam for the post of Senior Scientific Officer [Home (Group -1) Dept.] Screening Test – 2021 was held on 11-12 June 2022.

Now Commission has released the Answer Key for the Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the Answer key for various posts including Asst. Director for DNA Division, Polygraph Division, Cyber Forensic Division and Sr. Scientific Officer for DNA Division, Cyber Forensic Division, Polygraph Division

Candidates can download the Answer Key and can raise their objections, if any through the official website in online mode. Candidates can download the Standard and Authentic proof in support for their Answers through the official website on or before 16 September 2022.

You can download the RPSC SSO Answer Key 2022 for the Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer posts from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: RPSC SSO Answer Key 2022