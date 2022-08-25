RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 Released for CEN 01/2019 at rrbbhopal.gov.in, Check Download Link

RRB Bhopal has released the admit cards for Typing Skill Test Re-Exam on its official website-rrbbhopal.gov.in. Check download link.

RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 : Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhopal has released the admit cards for Typing Skill Test Re-Exam for the CEN 01/2019 on its official website. The Typing skill test re-exam for the 2nd Stage for CEN 01/2019 NTPC is scheduled on 27 August 2022. All those candidates who have to appear in the Typing Skill Test Re-Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website-rrbbhopal.gov.in.

You can download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022





In a bid to download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and User Password (Date of Birth) to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, candidates attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view and download their admit card for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022.

You can download the RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: RRB Bhopal Typing Skill Test Call Letter 2022