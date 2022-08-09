RRB Group D Exam City, Date and Time 2022 Released: Check CEN RRC 01/2019- Level 1 Direct Link Here

RRB Group D Exam City, Date and Time 2022 has been released Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Candidates can check the direct link here.

RRB Group D Exam City, Date and Time 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link of viewing the exam city, date and time for Group D Posts, against for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts), on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of East Central Railway (Hajipur), South Central Railway (Secunderabad) and Western Railway (Mumbai). Candidates who have applied for RRC Group D Recruitment 2022 can log in to view their City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination.

RRC has scheduled the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment for various posts in Level -1 from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022 in Phase 1. Candidates can check their respective date and city by clicking on RRB Group D Exam City, Date and Time Link provided in this article below:

How to Check RRB Group D Exam City and Date 2022 ?

Firstly, visit the official website of RRB. For example RRB Mumbai i.e. rrbmumbai.gov.in On the homepage, you will see the link for RRC Group D on the right side 'CEN RRC 01/2019- Level 1 Posts Click to Know Update' Now, click on 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW CITY INTIMATION SLIP' It will redirect you to a login page where you are required to provide your 'Registration Number' and 'Password' Check your RRC Group D Exam Details

What is RRB Group D Admit Card Date ?

RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on 13 August 2022 for the exam which is scheduled to be held on 17 August 2022. Candidates appearing on 18 August or so on can download RRB Group D Admit Card four days before the exam date. Students can check the updates regarding the admit card through provided link:

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022