RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Phase 1 Exam City & Date to Release on 9 August

RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the exam in Phase from 17 August to 25 August 2022 under Phase 1. Candidates can check RRC Group D Admit Card Updates Here.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the exam for Group D Post. RRD Group D Exam will be conducted in various phases. According to the official notice, RRB Group D Exam will be conducted from 17 August to 25 August 2022 and the candidates who are appearing in RRB Group D Phase 1 Exam can check their exam date, time and download their travel card (if applicable), on 09 August 2022.

RRB Group D Admit Card will be uploaded 4 days before the exam. Hence, RRB Group D Admit Card Link will be available on 13 August 2022.

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time Link - on 09 August 2022

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link - 13 August 2022

Name of the Zone RRB Group D Admit Card Link - Soon RRB Jammu RRB Jammu Group D Admit Card Link RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad Group D Admit Card Link RRB Patna RRB Patna Group D Admit Card Link RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur Group D Admit Card Link RRB Thiruvananthapuram RRB Thiruvananthapuram Group D Admit Card Link RRB Malda RRB Malda Group D Admit Card Link RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri Group D Admit Card Link RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal Group D Admit Card Link RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi Group D Admit Card Link RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad Group D Admit Card Link RRB Bhubneshwar RRB Bhubneshwar Group D Admit Card Result Link RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai Group D Admit Card Link RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh Group D Admit Card Link RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati Group D Admit Card Link RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Admit Card Result Link RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer Group D Admit Card Link RRB Chennai RRB Chennai Group D Admit Card Link RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore Group D Admit Card Link RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata Group D Admit Card Link RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Group D Exam 2022

The candidates can check the number of questions, topics, marks and duration of the exam in the table below:

Topics Number of Questions Marks Time General Science 25 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

Negative marking of 1/3rd mark shall be done for each wrong answer.

RRB Group D Exam Passing Marks 2022

The minimum percentage of marks required to clear the exam are:

UR-40%

EWS40%

OBC (Non-creamy layer) -30%

SC-30%

ST-25%

According to the RRB Group D Notice, "In order to restrict the long-distance travel of a large number of candidates, the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs. Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway. Aadhaar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. "

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. 8. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."