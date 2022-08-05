RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Phase 1 Exam City & Date to Release on 9 August

RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the exam in Phase from 17 August to 25 August 2022 under Phase 1. Candidates can check RRC Group D Admit Card Updates Here.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the exam for Group D Post. RRD Group D Exam will be conducted in various phases. According to the official notice, RRB Group D Exam will be conducted from 17 August to 25 August 2022 and the candidates who are appearing in RRB Group D Phase 1 Exam can check their exam date, time and download their travel card (if applicable), on  09 August 2022.

RRB Group D Admit Card will be uploaded 4 days before the exam. Hence, RRB Group D Admit Card Link will be available on 13 August 2022.

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time Link - on 09 August 2022

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link - 13 August 2022

Name of the Zone

RRB Group D Admit Card Link - Soon

RRB Jammu

RRB Jammu Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Allahabad

RRB Allahabad Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Patna

RRB Patna Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Bilaspur Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Thiruvananthapuram Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Malda

RRB Malda Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Siliguri

RRB Siliguri Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhopal Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ahmedabad Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Bhubneshwar

RRB Bhubneshwar Group D Admit Card Result Link

RRB Mumbai

RRB Mumbai Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Guwahati

RRB Guwahati Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Admit Card Result Link

RRB Ajmer

RRB Ajmer Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Chennai

RRB Chennai Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bangalore Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Kolkata

RRB Kolkata Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad Group D Admit Card Link

RRB Group D Exam 2022

The candidates can check the number of questions, topics, marks and duration of the exam in the table below:

Topics

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

General Science

25

25

1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

Total

100

100

Negative marking of 1/3rd mark shall be done for each wrong answer.

RRB Group D Exam Passing Marks 2022

The minimum percentage of marks required to clear the exam are:

  • UR-40%
  • EWS40%
  • OBC (Non-creamy layer) -30%
  • SC-30%
  • ST-25%

According to the RRB Group D Notice, "In order to restrict the long-distance travel of a large number of candidates, the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs. Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway. Aadhaar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. "

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. 8. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."

