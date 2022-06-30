RRB RRC Group D Exam 2022 in August: Check Date Here

RRB RRC Group D Exam 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board: Candidates can check the exam date and other updates here.

RRC RRB Group D Exam 2022: The wait is finally over! The candidates who have applied for RRC Group D Recruitmnet 2019 can now check the exam date for RRC Group D Posts. As per the official notice, RRC Group D Exam will tentatively be held from 17 August 2022 and onwards in multiple phases subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB is conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). A total of 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix shall be filled in various units of Indian Railways. As per reports, approx 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2019.

What is RRC Group D Admit Card Date ?

It is expected that the admit card will be uploaded 4 days be for the exam. However, there is no update regarding the call letter in the official website. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official websites of RRB.

As per the official notice, “In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination.”

“Accordingly, Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Computer Based Test.”

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.”