RRB MI Result 2020-2021: Download Selection List, Score Card, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off PDF 03/2019 for Railways Ministerial & Isolated Categories

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the arks/Score Card Link, Selection List PDF, Cut-Off PDF, Question Paper Link and Final Answer Key Link for for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019.

RRB MI Result 2020-21 : Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the zone-wise list of roll numbers of candidates qualified in the online exam along with score card and final answer key for the post of Stenographer and Other under Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019, on official websites of RRBs. Candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card from the official websites of RRB or directly through table below RRBs has also released the cut-off marks of the exam.

It is to be noted that RRB Result has been published for Stenography Skill Test for Cat. No. 01 & 02, Translation Test for Cat. No. 03 and Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for Cat. No. 13 to 29. The result for the categories i.e. Cat. No. 04 to 12 & 30 which which do not have Skill Test/ Translation Test/ Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test, will be declared at the time of publishing result of Shortlisting for Document Verification.

All those candidates who have appeared in RRBU MI Exam from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020, can check their marks and question paper with final answer key by logging into the link given below:

RRB MI Score Card and Final Answer Key Link

RRB MI Region-wise Result and Cut-Off Link