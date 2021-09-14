RRB MI Result 2020-2021: Download Selection List, Score Card, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off PDF 03/2019 for Railways Ministerial & Isolated Categories

RRB MI Result 2020-21 : Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the zone-wise list of roll numbers of candidates qualified in the online exam along with score card and final answer key for the post of Stenographer and Other under Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019, on official websites of RRBs. Candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card from the official websites of RRB or directly through table below RRBs has also released the cut-off marks of the exam.
It is to be noted that RRB Result has been published for Stenography Skill Test for Cat. No. 01 & 02, Translation Test for Cat. No. 03 and Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for Cat. No. 13 to 29. The result for the categories i.e. Cat. No. 04 to 12 & 30 which which do not have Skill Test/ Translation Test/ Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test, will be declared at the time of publishing result of Shortlisting for Document Verification.
All those candidates who have appeared in RRBU MI Exam from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020, can check their marks and question paper with final answer key by logging into the link given below:
RRB MI Score Card and Final Answer Key Link
RRB MI Region-wise Result and Cut-Off Link
RRB MI Skill Test 2021
Candidates whose roll numbers are available in the above list will appear for skill test (Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test). They will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date of Stenography Skill Test/ Translation Test/Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test.
Each Question Paper for Junior Stenographer (Cat. No. 01 & 02) consists of two subjects having 50 questions each. The marks of each subject are 100 and the total marks have been scaled to 200. The candidates qualified in each of subjects separately have been shortlisted and the cut off is based on total marks of 200 for the
Cat.No.01 & 02
How to Download RRB MI Result 2021 ?
Go to official website of RRB For example - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Click on 'CEN-03/2019 - Link to view Score Card & Question Paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) and Junior Translator (Hindi)'
A new window will open where you enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number
Login into your account
Check RRB MI Marks
RRB MI Recruitment 2020 is being done for filling up 1663 vacancies of Junior Translator/ Hindi Staff and Welfare Inspector,Chief Law Assistant and other categories.