RRB MI Result 2020-2021: Download Selection List, Score Card, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off PDF 03/2019 for Railways Ministerial & Isolated Categories

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the arks/Score Card Link, Selection List PDF, Cut-Off PDF, Question Paper Link and Final Answer Key Link for  for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019.

Created On: Sep 14, 2021 18:44 IST
RRB MI Result 2020

RRB MI Result 2020-21 : Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the zone-wise list of roll numbers of candidates qualified in the online exam along with score card and final answer key for the post of Stenographer and Other under Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019, on official websites of RRBs. Candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card from the official websites of RRB or directly through table below RRBs has also released the cut-off marks of the exam.

It is to be noted that RRB Result has been published for Stenography Skill Test for Cat. No. 01 & 02, Translation Test for Cat. No. 03 and Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for Cat. No. 13 to 29. The result for the categories i.e. Cat. No. 04 to 12 & 30 which which do not have Skill Test/ Translation Test/ Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test, will be declared at the time of publishing result of Shortlisting for Document Verification.

All those candidates who have appeared in RRBU MI Exam from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020, can check their marks and question paper with final answer key by logging into the link given below:

RRB MI Score Card and Final Answer Key Link

RRB MI Region-wise Result and Cut-Off Link

RRB Regions

RRB MI Result Download Link

RRB MI Cut-Off Download Link

RRBs Website

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

RRB Jammu MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhopal MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ahmedabad MI Result Download Link

 Download Here

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Muzaffarpur MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

RRB Ajmer MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Malda

RRB Malda MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

RRB Mumbai MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Patna

RRB Patna MI Result Download Link

 

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Thiruvanathapuram

RRB Thiruvanathapuram MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB Siliguri

RRB Siliguri MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad

RRB Allahabad MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bhubhaneshwar

RRB Bhubhaneshwar MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Bilaspur MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Kolkata

RRB Kolkata MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

RRB Chennai MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

RRB Guwahati MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bangalore MI Result Download Link

 

https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB MI Skill Test 2021

Candidates whose roll numbers are available in the above list will appear for skill test (Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test). They will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date of Stenography Skill Test/ Translation Test/Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test.

Each Question Paper for Junior Stenographer (Cat. No. 01 & 02) consists of two subjects having 50 questions each. The marks of each subject are 100 and the total marks have been scaled to 200.  The candidates qualified in each of subjects separately have been shortlisted and the cut off is based on total marks of 200 for the
Cat.No.01 & 02

How to Download RRB MI Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RRB For example - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Click on 'CEN-03/2019 - Link to view Score Card & Question Paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) and Junior Translator (Hindi)'

A new window will open where you enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number

Login into your account

Check RRB MI Marks

RRB MI Recruitment 2020 is being done for filling up 1663 vacancies of  Junior Translator/ Hindi Staff and Welfare Inspector,Chief Law Assistant and other categories.

FAQ

When will RRB MI Result for DV Round Release ?

RRB MI Result Download Link for Category No. 04 to 12 & 30 is expected soon.

What is RRB MI Cut-Off Marks ?

You can download RRB MI Cut-Off Marks by visiting the respective website of RRBs.

What is RRB MI Stenography Date ?

You will be informed via official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date.

How to Download RRB MI Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RRB For example - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ Click on 'CEN-03/2019 - Link to view Score Card & Question Paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) and Junior Translator (Hindi)' A new window will open where you enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number Login into your account Check RRB MI Marks

What is RRBI MI Marks Link ?

https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/31182/68849/login.html
