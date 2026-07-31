RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: आरआरबी आंसर की जारी, रिस्पांस शीट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: आरआरबी की ओर से प्रोविजनल आंसर की जारी की गई है। 14 और 15 जुलाई की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से रिस्पांस शीट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) ने मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड आइसोलेटेड सीबीटी एग्जाम की आंसर की जारी कर दी है। जो उम्मीदवार कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा में शामिल थे, वे आंसर की रिस्पांस शीट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उम्मीदवार आंसर की से अपने संभावित अंकों का अनुमान लगा सकते हैं। वहीं आपत्ति होने पर 7 अगस्त तक ऑब्जेक्शन दर्ज करा सकते हैं।
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: आंसर की जारी
विज्ञापन संख्या (08/2025) के तहत 312 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए सीबीटी का 14 और 15 जुलाई, 2026 को किया गया था। परीक्षा के बाद अब प्रोविजनल आंसर की जारी कर दी गई है। जिसे उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज कर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
यहां क्लिक करें - आरआरबी आंसर की डाउनलोड लिंक
प्रोविजनल आंसर की से जुड़ी अन्य हाइलाइट्स उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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परीक्षा
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आरआरबी सीबीटी एग्जाम 2026
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बोर्ड
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रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड आइसोलेटेड
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विज्ञापन संख्या
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(08/2025)
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पदों की संख्या
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312
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एग्जाम टाइप
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सीबीटी
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प्रोविजनल आंसर की
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31 जुलाई, 2026 (जारी)
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ऑब्जेक्शन दर्ज करने की तिथि
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31 जुलाई से 7 अगस्त, 2026 (11.55)
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
आपत्ति दर्ज कराएं-
रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड आइसोलेटेड आंसर की के लिए उम्मीदवारों को 7 अगस्त तक आपत्ति दर्ज कराने के लिए रात 11.55 बजे तक का समय दिया गया है। अंतिम तिथि के बाद किसी भी कैंडिडेट का ऑब्जेक्शन एक्सेप्ट नहीं किया जाएगा।
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key 2026: संभावित अंक
यदि किसी उम्मीदवार को प्रोविजनल आंसर की के लिए आपत्ति दर्ज करानी है, तो वे 7 अगस्त तक करा सकते हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से सभी आपत्तियों की समीक्षा के बाद फाइनल आंसर की जारी की जाएगी। उम्मीदवार आंसर की से अपने अनुमानित अंको के मार्क्स निकाल सकते हैं, जो कि निम्नलिखित है:
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कुल प्रश्न: 100
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कुल अंक: 100
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प्रत्येक सही उत्तर: +1 अंक
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प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर: 1/3 अंक की निगेटिव मार्किंग
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बिना उत्तर वाले प्रश्न: 0 अंक
संभावित अंक निकालने का सूत्र:
कुल अंक = सही उत्तर × 1 – गलत उत्तर × 0.33
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.