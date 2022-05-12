RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 Notice (Out): Link to Available Tomorrow on Regional Websites

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). The candidates are required to log in to their account in order to get the question paper, their response, answer key etc. The link will be available from 13 May to 18 May 2022. Candidates can download RRB NTPC Answer Key from the official website.

The candidates can also submit objections, if any, from 13 May at 5 PM till 18 May 2022 upto 11:55 PM. They are required to pay Rs. 50/- plus bank charges. If the objections are found correct, the amount will be refunded to the candidates.

How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RRB Zone For Example - RRB Chandigarh i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the answer key link given on the homepage Provide the details Click on ‘Login’ Button Download RRB NTPC 2 Answer Key

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam was conducted on 09 and 10 May 2022 for Pay Levels 4 and 6 across the country.

RRB NTPC CBT Result 2022

The result is expected after the conduct of the exam at all levels. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. You are advised to keep visiting the zonal websites of the Indian Railways for latest updates.