RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025 Released for Staff Nurse and Other Posts - Check More Details Here

RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has now released the official category-wise cut-off marks along with the results on 11 August 2025. These cut-offs decide which candidates move forward to the next stages, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

The RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 was held from 28 to 30 April 2025 at multiple centres across India. A total of 1,376 vacancies were announced for various posts such as Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Lab Assistant, Dietician, and more this year. This makes the competition very high.

Knowing the official cut-off marks helps candidates understand their performance and prepare for the next steps in the selection process. This article provides the RRB Paramedical 2025 cut-off list, minimum qualifying marks, and previous year cut-off trends for better exam preparation.