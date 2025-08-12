RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025 Released for Staff Nurse and Other Posts - Check More Details Here

RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has now released the official category-wise cut-off marks along with the results on 11 August 2025. These cut-offs decide which candidates move forward to the next stages, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.
The RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 was held from 28 to 30 April 2025 at multiple centres across India. A total of 1,376 vacancies were announced for various posts such as Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Lab Assistant, Dietician, and more this year. This makes the competition very high.
Knowing the official cut-off marks helps candidates understand their performance and prepare for the next steps in the selection process. This article provides the RRB Paramedical 2025 cut-off list, minimum qualifying marks, and previous year cut-off trends for better exam preparation.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025 both category-wise and post-wise, along with the RRB Paramedical Result 2025 on 11 August 2025.
Candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for posts like Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Dietician, and others can now check the qualifying marks for their respective posts, categories, and regions. The RRB has released the zone-wise cut-off list, and candidates can easily access the complete details from this page.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025 Zone-Wise
The RRB Paramedical Cut Off 2025 zone-wise has been released. This shows category and post-specific qualifying marks for each region. Candidates can check their zone’s cut-off to know eligibility for the next selection stage below.
