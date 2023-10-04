RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Group C Posts, Check Eligibility

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway (NCR) has invited online applications for Group C posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway has invited online applications for various Group C posts in the Employment News 30 Sept-06 October 2023. Under the recruitment drive, Central Railway is to fill the 21 posts of group ‘C’ and 41 (erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts of group ‘D’ of the Sports Quota (as in item 2) for the year 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 17, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduation in any faculty/Passed 12th (+2 stage)/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 17, 2023 through the official website.



RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Level 5/4-05

Level 3/2-16

Level 1-41

RRC Central Railway 2023: Educational Qualification

Level 5/4-Minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.

Level 3/2-Passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its Equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks

in the aggregate from a recognized Board. OR

Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR

Passed Matriculation from recognized Board plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT

Level 1-10th Pass from recognized Board OR

ITI OR Equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Please check the additional acceptable Sports Achievements/Eligibility Norms norms for certain disciplines for the posts mentioned on the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/sport eligibility and others of the posts.



RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

All eligible candidates will be called for trial and after that, only the FIT candidates (securing

25 or more, out of 40 marks for Game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observations during trial) will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates should note that those declared NOT FIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.



RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023?

To apply for these posts, you will have to follow the guidelines given below.