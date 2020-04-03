Coronavirus Update: RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Application to Re Open for 2792 Posts Ater Lockdown, Check Details Here

RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Date: Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railways (ER) will reopen the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice. As lots of complaints are received from candidates facing difficulty in obtaining the documents due to nationwide lockdown, RRC decided to re-open the application form. In order to alleviate the problems of candidates, the railways has decided to re-open Eastern Railway Apprentice Application for 15 days when the situation becomes normal.

However, for now, the last date of filling up the Eastern Railway Apprentice Online Application is 05 April 2020 till 06:30 PM. Candidates, who are comfortable in filling up their application through official website of RRC ER, can submit it on or before the closing date.

As per the official notice issued by RRC:

“Complaints have been received from candidates stating that they are facing difficulty in obtaining documents like Caste certificates, EWS certificates etc. to be uploaded along with the online application due to the prevailing situation. Further, cyber-cafes, whose services large number of candidates utilize to fill up online applications, are shut in the wake of this lockdown.”

“All applicants can fill up their online applications, if they are ready, till 18:30 hrs on 05/04/2020 after which the application platform will be closed. The online application platform will again open for a 15-day window when the situation becomes normal, duly notifying candidates. In that 15-day window, candidates may fill up new online applications, if not already filled up. They may edit their already filled-up applications, if not filled-up properly and upload documents, if necessary. Those who have already filled up their applications need not fill up again”

RRC had published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice in various division of Eastern Railway including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur and West Bengal in the month of February 2020. A total of 2792 vacancies are available for various trades such as Fitter, Welder, Mechanist, Turner etc. Candidates who are interested for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment can apply and check eligibility, selection criteria by visiting the link given below.

Official Notice

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2020