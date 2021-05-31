RRB Group D Exam Date 2021 On Hold: Official Notice Released for 01/2019, 03/2019 and RRC 01/2019, Details Here

RRB Group D Exam 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has a released an important notice regarding the online exam against advertisement number RRC CEN 01/2019,No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 on 31 May 2021. As per the notice, the exam which are scheduled to be held after RRB NTPC 6th Phase are on hold due to COVID- 19 situation in the country. Hence, RRB will conduct RRC Group D exam when the situation gets normal.

RRB Exam Notice for Group D, NTPC and MI Posts

The official notice reads, “RRBs have notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 and No. RRC 01/2019, for various categories. The recruitment process has commenced from December, 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases”.

“Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased”.

RRB had scheduled the online exam from 15 December to 18 December 2020 for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019 and from 28 December 2020 to 08 April 2021 under 6 Phase for Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) against 01/2019.

RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held in the month of April and May 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for RRB Group D Exam Updates.

They can check RRB Group D Admit Card Updates through the link below:

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021