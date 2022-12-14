RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: 48000 Vacancies for Primary & Upper Primary @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Good News for the government teacher job seekers. Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), recently, notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post for Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers Posts. Around 48000 vacancies are available of which 22790 vacancies are for Non-TSP Areas and the remaining 6018 are for the TSP area.

Candidates will be recruited for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts for Primary and Upper Primary Schools. The candidates should be REET qualified.

RSMSSB Primary Teacher Registration will start on 21 December 2022 and the last date for application is 19 January 2023 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an exam which will be conducted on 25 to 28 February 2023.

RSMSSB Teacher Detailed Notification shall be released soon on the website of the board (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). Interested candidates then can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process. Meanwhile, they can go through the details provided below.

RSMSSB Teacher Important Dates

RSMSSB Teacher Short Notification Date 14 December 2022 RSMSSB Teacher Registration Starting Date 21 December 2022 RSMSSB Teacher Registration Last Date 19 January 2023 RSMSSB Teacher Exam Date 25 February to 28 February 2023

RSMSSB Teacher Vacancy Details

Post Level Subject Non TSP Area TSP Area Total Vacancies

Level 1 19192 1808 21000 Level 2 English 7486 1296 8782 Hindi 2577 599 3176 Science Maths 6322 1113 7435 Social Studies 4000 712 4712 Sanskrit 1332 476 1808 Urdu 792 14 806 Sindhi 9 0 9 Punjabi 272 0 272 Total 41982 6018 48000

RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The eligibility regarding the teacher posts will be provided in the detailed notification. The candidate can check the expected qualification below

Level 1- D.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

Level 2 - B.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

RSMSSB Teacher Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam

Document Verification

Other details regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 will be described after the release of the notification.

RSMSSB Teacher Short Notice