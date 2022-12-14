RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: 48000 Vacancies for Primary & Upper Primary @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring 48000 Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Check the details below.

RSMSSB 3rd Grade Recruitment 2022-23
RSMSSB 3rd Grade Recruitment 2022-23

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Good News for the government teacher job seekers. Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), recently, notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post for Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers Posts. Around 48000 vacancies are available of which 22790 vacancies are for Non-TSP Areas and the remaining 6018 are for the TSP area.

Candidates will be recruited for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts for Primary and Upper Primary Schools. The candidates should be REET qualified.

RSMSSB Primary Teacher Registration will start on 21 December 2022 and the last date for application is 19 January 2023 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an exam which will be conducted on 25 to 28 February 2023.

RSMSSB Teacher Detailed Notification shall be released soon on the website of the board (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). Interested candidates then can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process. Meanwhile, they can go through the details provided below.

RSMSSB Teacher Important Dates

RSMSSB Teacher Short Notification Date 14 December 2022
RSMSSB Teacher Registration Starting Date 21 December 2022
RSMSSB Teacher Registration Last Date 19 January 2023
RSMSSB Teacher  Exam Date 25 February to 28 February 2023

RSMSSB Teacher Vacancy Details

Post Level Subject Non TSP Area TSP Area Total Vacancies
Level 1 19192 1808 21000
Level 2 English 7486 1296 8782
Hindi 2577 599 3176
Science Maths 6322 1113 7435
Social Studies 4000 712 4712
Sanskrit 1332 476 1808
Urdu 792 14 806
Sindhi 9 0 9
Punjabi 272 0 272
Total 41982 6018 48000

RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The eligibility regarding the teacher posts will be provided in the detailed notification. The candidate can check the expected qualification below

Level 1- D.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

Level 2 - B.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified

RSMSSB Teacher Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam

Document Verification

Other details regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 will be described after the release of the notification.

RSMSSB Teacher Short Notice

 

FAQ

What is the Rajasthan Teacher Exam Date ?

25 to 28 Feb 2023

What is RSMSSB Teacher Registration Last Date ?

19 January 2023

What is RSMSSB Teacher Registration Starting Date ?

21 December 2022
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next