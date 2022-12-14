RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: 48000 Vacancies for Primary & Upper Primary @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Good News for the government teacher job seekers. Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), recently, notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post for Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers Posts. Around 48000 vacancies are available of which 22790 vacancies are for Non-TSP Areas and the remaining 6018 are for the TSP area.
Candidates will be recruited for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts for Primary and Upper Primary Schools. The candidates should be REET qualified.
RSMSSB Primary Teacher Registration will start on 21 December 2022 and the last date for application is 19 January 2023 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an exam which will be conducted on 25 to 28 February 2023.
RSMSSB Teacher Detailed Notification shall be released soon on the website of the board (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). Interested candidates then can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process. Meanwhile, they can go through the details provided below.
RSMSSB Teacher Important Dates
|RSMSSB Teacher Short Notification Date
|14 December 2022
|RSMSSB Teacher Registration Starting Date
|21 December 2022
|RSMSSB Teacher Registration Last Date
|19 January 2023
|RSMSSB Teacher Exam Date
|25 February to 28 February 2023
RSMSSB Teacher Vacancy Details
|Post Level
|Subject
|Non TSP Area
|TSP Area
|Total Vacancies
|Level 1
|19192
|1808
|21000
|Level 2
|English
|7486
|1296
|8782
|Hindi
|2577
|599
|3176
|Science Maths
|6322
|1113
|7435
|Social Studies
|4000
|712
|4712
|Sanskrit
|1332
|476
|1808
|Urdu
|792
|14
|806
|Sindhi
|9
|0
|9
|Punjabi
|272
|0
|272
|Total
|41982
|6018
|48000
RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The eligibility regarding the teacher posts will be provided in the detailed notification. The candidate can check the expected qualification below
Level 1- D.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified
Level 2 - B.Ed/ B.El.Ed and REET Qualified
RSMSSB Teacher Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Written Exam
Document Verification
Other details regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 will be described after the release of the notification.