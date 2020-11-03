RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Select List & Schedule for DV Round

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 at its website. All candidates appeared in the exam against the advertisement number 16/2018 can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The list of provisionally selected PH and Sportsperson candidates have been uploaded at the official website. The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result is available in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the result and save it for future reference.

All such candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result are eligible to appear in the Document Verification Round. The board has scheduled the documentation round on 10 & 11 November 2020 at Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Agriculture Management Institute, Durgapur, Jaipur. Candidates who fail to appear in the document verification round will not get a second chance in any circumstances.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear along with the original copies of their documents on the day of document verification. Candidates can download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2020 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the news and notifications section. Click on RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result and document verification date links. Then, PDF will be opened. Candidates can download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result and save it for future reference and appear for the documentation on the scheduled dates.

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Result

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Document Verification Schedule

Official Website

