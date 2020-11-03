AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 59 Vacancies Notified in SLPRB, Apply Online @slprb.gov.in

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at slprb.gov.in.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Online Applications have been started. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 22 November 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 22 November 2020

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant (Physical) - 18 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Chemical) - 19 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Biology/Serology) - 22 Posts

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have M.Sc. In the concerned subject from a recognized University. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - must have not attained the age of 42 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, medical test and documentation.

CBT - The written test will be of 120 Marks. The questions will be objective in nature and it is for two hours duration. The question paper will be in English Language only. The qualifies in the written test will be called for further process of recruitment.

Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Registration Link

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Login

Official Website

How to apply for AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at slprb.ap.gov.in latest by 22 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Fee