RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2023 (Released) at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has released admit card of CET 2023 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov. Candidates can check the updates here.

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2023 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is releasing the admit card for Common Entrance Test (CET) for Senior Secondary Exam. Those who have applied for Rajasthan CET 10+2 Recrutiment on its official website i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in can download Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2023e. CET Admit Card Link is also available at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board will conduct the written exam for 10+2 CET 2023 on 04 February 2023, 05 February 2023 and 11 February 2023 in two shifts i.e. from 9:00 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

The candidates can click on the provided link in order to download RSMSSB CET 12th Admit Card

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download RSMSSB CET 10+2 Admit Card ?

Step 1: Search for the website of the Rajasthan State Recruitment Board - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Get Admit Card’ Option appearing on the homepage

Step 3: You are required to furnish your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download RSMSSB CET Call Letter

Rajasthan CET Admit Card can also be downloaded through Whatsapp through their provided number while filling up the application. The candidates are required to ping on Whatsapp number 9461062046.

The candidates should carry their admit card along with an original Photo ID Proof such as Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc. Other than this, they should also carry a 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm latest coloured photograph and a blue ball point pen.

The candidates must check the instructions given in the RSMSSB CET Admit Card PDF before appearing in the exam.

