RSMSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check direct link here.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2022 Download: On 10 June 2022, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded a notice regarding the RSMSSB Admit Card for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor Exam 2022 according to which the admit card link is available from, today, on sso.rajasthan.gov.in and on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 June and 19 June 2022 . The candidates are advised to download RSMSSB Computer Instructor, now, in order to avoid any last-minute rush.

They can also find the RSMSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card Link, the steps to download it from the website of the commission and other details in this article as well:

What to Carry with RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

An original Photo ID such as Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID Card etc.,

A coloured photo of 2.5 cmx2.5 cm

A blue ball pen at the exam centre. The candidate can check the complete details of the items to be allowed and not allowed at the exam centre through the PDF link below:

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Dates

Post Name Exam Date and Time Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 Date 18 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 Date 18 June 2022 from 02:30 to 04:30 PM Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 Date 19 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 Date 19 June 2022 from 02:30 to 04:30 PM

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Pattern

There will be two papers i.e. Paper-I (Reasoning, Maths, DI) and Paper-II (Subject Related). Both papers will have 100 questions of 100 marks. Each paper will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

Negative marking will be done of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2022