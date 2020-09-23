RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020: 2nd List Released for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RSMSSB DV Schedule 2nd List 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the 2nd List of Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts DV Schedule on 21 September 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer posts can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), the Document Verification for the Paramedical Posts including Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer will be conducted from 30 September 2020 to 14 October 2020. Board has uploaded the complete schedule for the Document Verification for the Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification for the Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts can check the 2nd List released by the Board. Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the DV Schedule in accordance with the Roll Numbers/Schedule available on the official website.

Venue for the Document Verification is-State Institute of Health & Family Welfare, Jhalana Institutional area, Near Doordarshan Kendra, Jaipur-302004.

Candidates will have to bring the Application Form available on the official website and all the Documents as mentioned in the notification during the Document Verification. You can check the Short Notification/DV Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts ?

Go to official website of RSMSSB i.e- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the “News & Notifications" section on home page.

Click on the link-"Paramedical 2020 : 2nd List of Document Verification Schedule for Lab Tech. and Asst. Radiographer “given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF file of the Details DV Schedule.

Earlier RSMSSB had published the recruitment notification for a total of 1098 vacancies for Lab technician and Assistant Radiographer Posts. A number of candidates were applied for the major Paramedical Recruitment drive under RSMSSB.