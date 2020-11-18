RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to Release on 20 November @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Rajasthan Junior Engineer Exam Date

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card, of the exam scheduled on 29 November 2020 (Sunday), for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on 20 November 2020 on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan JE Admit Card for the exam, scheduled on 06 December 2020 (Sunday), will be released on 27 November 2020. The admit card release date for the exam scheduled on 13 December 2020 shall be released soon. Candidates can check the RSMSSB JE Exam Schedule below:

RSMSSB JE Combined Competitive Exam Exam Date RSMSSB JE Admit Card Link JE Electrical (Graduate) 29 November 2020 - First Shift On 20 November 2020 JE Electrical (Diploma) 29 November 2020 - Second Shift On 20 November 2020 JE Civil (Graduate) 06 December 2020 - First Shift On 27 November 2020 JE Civil (Diploma) 06 December 2020 - Second Shift On 27 November 2020 JE Mechanical (Graduate) 13 December 2020 - First Shift To be released JE Mechanical (Diploma) 13 December 2020 - Second Shift To be released

The candidates would be able to check date, time and venue of Rajasthan JE Exam 2020 on their RSMSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card.

The board, on 18 November 2020, has also released the important instructions regarding the exam. The candidates are required to appear one and half hour prior at the centre before the conduct of exam. They should follow all the COVID - 19 guidelines at the centre.

They are required to carry their e-admit card along with one ID Proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc., latest 2.5 x 2.5 coloured photo and one blue pen. The candidates can check complete details through the link below:

RSMSSB JE Exam Instruction PDF

The board will upload the master question paper and answer key after the conduct of the exam. They Candidates can submit their objection within 72 hours with a payment of Rs. 100/-.

The exam is being conducting for filling up 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board