RSMSSB JE DV Dates 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download JE Schedule

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the dv schedule for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) post on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RSMSSB JE Revised DV Dates 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Electrical)(Degree). Candidates who have qualified for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 can download the RSMSSB JE Revised DV Dates 2022from the official website of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notice released, RSMSSB will conduct the document verification for the Junior Engineer (Electrical)(Degree) post from 08-10 August 2022.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the written examination for the Junior Engineer (Electrical)(Degree) post on 19 January 2022. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the document verification round.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round.

You can download the RSMSSB JE Revised DV Dates 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RSMSSB JE Revised DV Dates 2022