RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the Admit Card notice for the Lab Assistant post on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link here.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Admit Card for the Lab Assistant post on its official website. Organization has activated the Admit Card downloading link for the written exam for the Lab Assistant post. RSMSSB will conduct the written exam for the Lab Assistant post from 28 June 2022 onwards.

It is noted that RSMSSB will conduct the written exam for the Lab Assistant post from 28 to 30 June 2022. Exam for the First Phase for Paper I and Paper II for the post of Lab Assistant (Science) will be conducted on 28 June 2022. The Paper I and Paper II for the Second Phase for the Lab Assistant (Science) post will be held on 29 June 2022.

Written exam for the post of Lab Assistant (Geography) and Lab Assistant (Home Science )will be conducted on 30 June 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 Notice