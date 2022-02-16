JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Complete Details Here

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Patwari Post on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Download PDF here.

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 12:04 IST
RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022
RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022

RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Patwari Post on its official website. RSMSSB is set to conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates for the Patwari Post from 21 February 2022 onwards. 
All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment  drive can check the  RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 from the official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB has uploaded the PDF of the RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 on its website. You can download the RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Go to News & Notifications section available on the home page.
  3. Click on ‘Download-Patwar 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Selected Candidates’ Link on the home page.
  4. Download RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 PDF in a new window and save the same for future reference. 

Alternatively you can download the RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: RSMSSB Patwari DV Schedule 2022

As per the notice released, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 21 February to 31 March 2022. 

A total of 11339 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the document verification round for the Patwari Post. Candidates shortlisted for document verification round should note that they will have to carry all the original documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round. 

Candidates will have to carry the Admit Card of the written exam with the xerox of the application form with them for the document verification. You can check the RSMSSB Patwari DV Date 2022 for all the other details regarding the document verification. 

