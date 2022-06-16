RSMSSB PTI Teacher Recruitment 2022: 5546 Vacancies Notified @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is filling up a huge number of Physical Education Teachers (PTI). A total of 5546 vacancies are available for which the registration link is available from 23 June 2022. Out of total vacancies, 5546 vacancies are for Non TSP Regions and 647 vacancies for TSP Regions.

Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment on or before 22 July 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. They are also required to pay Rs. 450/-. However, there is fee relaxation for reserved categories. Applicants will be called for a selection exam on 25 September 2022. Selected candidates will be paid under Matrix Level - 10. Candidates can check other details related to Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 in the notification given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 23 June 2022

Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 22 July 2022

RSMSSB PTI Exam Date - 25 September 2022

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

PTI (Non-TSP) - 4899

PTI (TSP) - 647

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th Passed

Should have C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 23 June to 22 July 2022.