RSMSSB Rajasthan REET Admit Card 2023 (Tomorrow): Check Upper & Lower Primary Teacher Call Letter Link Updates

RSMSSB Rajasthan REET Admit Card 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued an important notice regarding the 48000 primary and upper primary school teachers. As per the notice, RSMSSB REET Admit Card will be available tomorrow i.e. on 17 February 2023. Those who are going to appear for Rajasthan Teacher Exam from 25 February 2023 to 01 March 2023 can download REET Admit Card from the website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in), once available.

RSMSSB REET Exam will be conducted for recruitment of Primary School Teachers and Upper School Teachers for Math and Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi.

Rajasthan Teacher Admit Card can also be downloaded via WhatsApp. They need to text on board Whatsapp number 9461062046.

RSMSSB REET Admit Card Download - to be released on 17 Feb 2023

How to Download RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the RSMSSB - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ option available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Get Admit Card Option of Recruitment to download the admit card

Step 4: Provide your ‘Application Number’ and ‘DOB’