RSMSSB VDO Answer Key 2021 Soon @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Expected Cut-Off and Other Details Here

RSMSSB VDO Answer Key 2021 Expected Soon on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the expected cut-off and other details here.

RSMSSB VDO Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur, RSMSSB has organized the exam for Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer on 27 and 28 December 2021 in two shifts across the state. Now, the board will release the first answer key for the same soon on its website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates shall also be invited for submitting objections, if any, against the answer key through online mode on the SSO Rajasthan Website.

As per the reports, lakhs of candidates have attended RSMSSB VDO Exam 2021. Such candidates can check the expected cut-off and other details in this article below:

RSMSSB VDO 2021 Expected Cut-Off

According to the media reports, the cut-off marks for Male General Categories Candidates are expected between 68 and 73 and for Female Candidates are 63 to 65. Similarly, for Male OBC Cut-Off Expected between 62 and 68, and for Female candidates is between 60 and 65. The cut-off marks for EWS Male Candidates are 65 and 70 and for EWS Female Candidates are between 62 and 78.

For SC and ST Male Candidates are expected between 60 and 65 and 60 and 64 respectively and SC and ST Female Candidates are expected between 55 and 65.

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021

The board will prepare the list containing the roll numbers of selected candidates in the prelims exam. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for the main exam. A total of 3896 candidates will be recruited for VDO Posts.

RSMSSB CDO online applications were started on 9 October 2021 and closed on 11 October 2021.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Answer Key 2021 ?