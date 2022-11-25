RSMSSB VDO Final Result 2022 (Released): Download Roll Number PDF and Cut Off Here

RSMSSB VDO Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the final result for the selection of candidates for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has selected a total of 4774 candidates for the final selection of which 4070 candidates are for NON TSP Area and 704 are for TSP Area. The candidates can check the list of finally selected candidates in the PDF link provided below:

RSMSSB VDO Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise final cut off marks thriugh the table given below:

Category Cut Off Marks GEN Gen 104.878 Fem 86.3177 WD 36.9831 DV 60.7419 SC Gen 90.2454 Fem 69.3218 WD 23.6192 DV - ST Gen 69.1739 Fem 58.2898 WD 8.5812 DV 8.5812

The board hold the RSMSSB VDO Pre Exam on 27 December and 28 December 2021. RSMSSB VDO Result was declared on 2 April 2022 on the official website i.e. rsmssb.gov.in and the mains exam for selected candidates was held on 09 July 2022 and the mains result was announced on 29 July 2022.

Steps to Download RSMSSB VDO Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result given on the homepage 'Village Development Officer 2021 : Recommendation and Cut Off Marks'

Download RSMSSB VDO Result PDF

Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

The board invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up a total of 5396 vacancies. Out of the total 839 vacancies were announced for Non TSP Areas and 704 vacancies for TSP Areas.