RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021 Released, Download Jr Scientific Officer & Jr Environmental Engineer Result @environment.rajasthan.gov.in

RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021: Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has released the Jr Scientific Officer & Jr Environmental Engineer against the advertisement number 01/2020 at its website. Candidates who appeared in the RSPCB JSO & JEE Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of RSPCB.i.e.environment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates who have been finalised in the written test can appear for the Interview Round. The list of Provisionally shortlisted candidates and schedule for document verification have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021 by visiting the official website or through the link provided below.

How and Where to Download RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021?

Visit the official website of RSPCB.i.e.environment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download RSPCB JSO & JEE Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download RSPCB JSO Result 2021 PDF

Download RSPCB JEE Result 2021 PDF

Cut Off Marks

Download RSPCB JSO JEE Score Card

A total of 121 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Jr Scientific Officer & Jr Environmental Engineer. The candidates can download the result, scorecard and cut off marks by clicking on the above link.