Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2020, Walk-In-Interview for 144 Senior Resident Posts

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Senior Resident Jobs : Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC invited applications for the post of 144 Senior Resident Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 06 and 07 February 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview - 06 and 07 February 2020 at 09:30 AM

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 144 Posts

Salary:

Rs.67700/- per month consolidated

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

PG Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS failing which two years’ experience in a Govt. organization, out of which one year in the concerned speciality

Age Limit:

Upto 45 Years

How to Apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Senior Resident Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can walk in for interview in Academic Section, Room no.14, Ground Floor, VMMC Building on 06 and 07 February 2020 at 09:30 AM.

Safdarjung Hospital Senior Resident Notification PDF