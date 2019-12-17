Samsung’s 144MP Camera Plan with 14nm FinFET process will leave you awestruck: Report

The megapixel war among the makers of smartphones has taken a new twist. After the first 108MP sensor, South Korean tech giant Samsung is now working on its biggest camera overhaul for its upcoming phones in 2020. If reports and leaks are to be believed, Samsung is planning to push the limits with the launch of a 144MP camera sensor which will be based on 14nm fabrication technology.

Huge Discount on Samsung Galaxy M30s ( Blue, 6GB RAM, Super AMOLED Display, 128GB Storage, 6000mAH Battery): Check here!

Latest Offers on Samasung Galaxy: Check here!

According to a tweet by Ice Universe, which is a reliable tipster when it comes to Samsung related leaks, shared a detailed technical diagram of the 144MP sensor. The tweet states, “Crazy, Samsung is planning to use a 14nm process to make 144MP sensors."



The new sensor will improve power consumption along with better picture quality.

Samsung has recently announced that it is working on a new manufacturing system. This system will not only produce imaging sensors using the 14nm FinFET technology but will also improve the power consumption by 42% in 144MP density.



Samsung’s 144MP sensor can prove to be a major game-changer in the smartphone industry and will be the second sensor to cross the threshold of 100MP after its 108MP sensor. It seems that the smartphone industry has stuck with the idea “More Megapixels equals Better Images”.





We saw a whopping 108MP sensor this year.

In August 2019, Samsung launched its 108MP sensor under the name ISOCELL Bright HMX. With the new sensor, we are one step closer to click DSLR-like pictures from our smartphones. The 1.33-inch size sensor is supported with a smart ISO mechanism which automatically adjusts itself with the amount of light available. In bright light scenarios, it switches to low ISO and in low light situations, it switches to high ISO.

More details regarding the sensor are awaited. These are just leaks and rumors; Samsung is yet to make an official announcement.