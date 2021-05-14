Sathyabama deemed university donated Rs.50 lakh to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

The only thing that is on the minds of the people currently is the outbreak of the coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown that the entire nation is facing to curb it. Everyone from politicians, film stars, business tycoons to the mango people are in self-quarantine to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Dr.Marie Johnson, President, Ms. Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi Johnson, Vice President of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University have greeted the newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Sathyabama University donated a sum of Rs. 50 Lakh towards the Government of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight against the second wave of COVID-19 which has shaken the entire country.

