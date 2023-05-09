Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology issued offer letters to 91.18% of Students in the Achievers Day Celebrations

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology celebrated “Sathyabama Excellence Day’2023” at their Institute premises. The ceremonial function was presided by Dr. Mariazeena Johnson- Chancellor and Dr. Marie Johnson[1]President, Vice Presidents Mr. J Arul Selvan & Ms. Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi, Ms. Maria Catherine Jayapriya, honoring and appreciating the achievers with accolades.

For the present final-year batch, more than 300 eminent recruiters participated in the Campus Recruitment and rolled out 2823 Offers as on date. 91.18% of registered students have been placed already. The institute witnessed an increase in the annual CTC offered to its students as the Average CTC raised to 5.20 LPA. It also recorded its highest CTC of 53 LPA this year. Additionally, Sathyabama students experienced a significant rise in the number of Dream, Super Dream and Elite companies hiring the students. This has set a wonderful platform for the upcoming batches as their recruiters’ base grows every year.

Highlights – Campus Recruitment’2023 (As on 08.05.23):

The number of Companies visited: 316

The Number of offers rolled out: 2823

% of Placement: 91.18

Highest CTC: 53.00 LPA

Average CTC: 5.20 LPA

The presence of eminent recruiters like Amazon, Accenture, Bank of America, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Godrej, Hexaware HCL, Hyundai Inmobis, ICICI, IBM, JP Morgan, JSW, LuminaryEdu, Mindtree, Natwest, NielsenIQ, Nokia, Oracle, Optum, Redbus Renault Nissan, Schneider Electric, Sopra Steria, Societe General, Tech Mahindra, TATA Elxsi, and Zifo RnD shows the world of opportunities that Sathyabama continues to create for its students.

Sathyabama’s collaborative approach in industry-institute relations provided more than 300 job offers through the Centre of Excellences by HCL, Capegemini, and so on. The Digital Nurture programme by Cognizant is another great new initiative that has helped a large number of students nurture their employability skills. There are numerous other companies like Mindtree, TCS, PwC and so on have a strong connect with Sathyabama and giving plethora of opportunities to the students to upskill themselves.

Also, 203 of the final year students from Sathyabama has been admitted to top international universities across the globe for their master’s programme. With the guidance and support of the Advisory Bureau for Higher Studies, students have received scholarships from various premier international universities in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The strong alumni network also plays a huge role at Sathyabama as their alumni presence is all over the globe. The recently instituted Dubai Alumni Chapter of Sathyabama opened up large industry connects through their alumni.

