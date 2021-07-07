SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Cut-off (Expected) & Official Cut-off of Past Exam

The expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 is available here along with the official cut-off of the previous SBI Clerk Prelims exam. The expected cut-off and previous cut-off will give a little idea about the number of questions that students might need to attempt. However, compared to the previous year, a huge change might be observed in the cut-off if the difficulty level of the exam changes unexpectedly. Also different states have different cut-offs for this exam. If there are less vacancies in a particular state in comparison to last year then the cut-off will be high. Basically cut-off of any exam depends on three main factors & they are

- number of vacancies,

- number of candidates appearing for exam, and,

- difficulty level of the exam.

From previous trends we have observed that states with more vacancies and fewer candidates are likely to have less cut-off. Usually a variation of 5 to 10 marks is observed from previous year cut-off marks and based on this fact here we are providing the expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims 2021.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Cut-off (Expected): State-wise

Here we have provided data for the general category.

Delhi: 76.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Uttar Pradesh: 71.00 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Uttarakhand: 69.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Gujarat: 56.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Madhya Pradesh: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Jharkhand: 68.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Punjab: 77.50 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Tami Nadu: 62 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Odisha: 68.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Karnataka: 58.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Himachal Pradesh: 66 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Rajasthan: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Chandigarh: 76 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Andhra Pradesh: 68 ± (5 or 10) Marks

West Bengal: 67.5 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Kerala: 69.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Haryana: 72.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Telangana: 66 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Maharashtra: 59.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Bihar: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Chhattisgarh: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks

Candidates should watch out for higher cut-off i.e., one can assume expected cut-off delhi might be 81 to 86 marks and so on.

Official SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Cut-off: State-wise

Official SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Cut-off for general category was about

