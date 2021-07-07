SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Cut-off (Expected) & Official Cut-off of Past Exam

The expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 is available here along with the official cut-off of the previous SBI Clerk Prelims exam. The expected cut-off and previous cut-off will give a little idea about the number of questions that students might need to attempt. However, compared to the previous year, a huge change might be observed in the cut-off if the difficulty level of the exam changes unexpectedly. Also different states have different cut-offs for this exam. If there are less vacancies in a particular state in comparison to last year then the cut-off will be high. Basically cut-off of any exam depends on three main factors & they are
- number of vacancies,
- number of candidates appearing for exam, and,
- difficulty level of the exam.
From previous trends we have observed that states with more vacancies and fewer candidates are likely to have less cut-off. Usually a variation of 5 to 10 marks is observed from previous year cut-off marks and based on this fact here we are providing the expected cut-off of SBI Clerk Prelims 2021.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Cut-off (Expected): State-wise
Here we have provided data for the general category.
Delhi: 76.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Uttar Pradesh: 71.00 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Uttarakhand: 69.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Gujarat: 56.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Madhya Pradesh: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Jharkhand: 68.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Punjab: 77.50 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Tami Nadu: 62 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Odisha: 68.25 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Karnataka: 58.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Himachal Pradesh: 66 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Rajasthan: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Chandigarh: 76 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Andhra Pradesh: 68 ± (5 or 10) Marks
West Bengal: 67.5 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Kerala: 69.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Haryana: 72.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Telangana: 66 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Maharashtra: 59.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Bihar: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Chhattisgarh: 68.75 ± (5 or 10) Marks
Candidates should watch out for higher cut-off i.e., one can assume expected cut-off delhi might be 81 to 86 marks and so on.
Official SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Cut-off: State-wise
Official SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Cut-off for general category was about
Delhi: 76.25
Uttar Pradesh: 71.00
Uttarakhand: 69.75
Gujarat: 56.75
Madhya Pradesh: 68.75
Jharkhand: 68.25
Punjab: 77.50
Tami Nadu: 62
Odisha: 68.25
Karnataka: 58.75
Himachal Pradesh: 66
Rajasthan: 68.75
Chandigarh: 76
Andhra Pradesh: 68
West Bengal: 67.5
Kerala: 69.75
Haryana: 72.75
Telangana: 66
Maharashtra: 59.75
Bihar: 68.75
Chhattisgarh: 68.75
