SBI Clerk Preparation Tips: Get Tips & Tricks to crack the Prelims 2020 exam

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: In this article, we have shared the important preparation tips and strategy for SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Prelims exam. These tips will help you to boost your preparation level and score high in the SBI Clerk 2020 exam. Scoring high in the SBI Clerk Prelims increases your chances of getting selected for SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam.

SBI is all set to conduct SBI Clerk prelims exam on 22nd & 29th February and on 1st and 8th March 2020 to fill over 8000 vacancies in the State Bank of India (SBI). Lakhs of candidates would be appearing for the exam. The level of competition will be very high; however, these preparation tips will help you to qualify for the SBI Clerk prelims exam.

Candidates preparing for SBI Clerk Prelims exam often ask questions like “How to prepare for SBI Clerk?” or “How to prepare for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam?” The tips mentioned below are the answers to such queries. With these simple tips and hard work, one can easily crack SBI Clerk 2020 Recruitment exam. Go through the SBI Clerk Preparation Tips and Tricks below:

SBI Clerk Preparation Tips 2020

1. Revise topics having maximum weightage in the exam

When candidates will go through the latest SBI Clerk prelims syllabus, they will find different topics in each section from which questions have asked in previous SBI Clerk Prelims exam. Candidates should make sure that they have practice questions on all the topics.

You can go through the topic-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus from the link given below:

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 (Topic-wise)

Out of the complete syllabus of SBI Clerk Prelims, candidates need to identify which topics have maximum weightage. During last-minute preparation candidates should maximum effort on topics with maximum weightage in SBI Clerk Prelims exam.

To learn which topic has maximum weightage candidates can take help from the analysis of previous year SBI Clerk Prelims exam.

2. Take help of short video tutorials to revise the complete syllabus in a few hours

Jagranjosh.com has provided some video tutorials on the important topics of the exams.

If you think you have any doubt about any important topic, then you can take help of these video tutorials. (The duration of each video tutorials is less than 5 minutes).

Link of video tutorials for last-minute revision of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 (Numerical Ability, English Language, Logical Reasoning) are given below:

With these video tutorials, you can easily revise important all the important topics of SBI Clerk Prelims in few hours.

3. Understand the latest examination pattern

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

Name of Section Number of Questions (Marks) Duration English Language 30 (30) 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Total 100 Questions (100 Marks) 1 Hour

This year there is no sectional cut-off but there is a fixed time to attempt each section and candidates can’t jump across the section before the prescribed time. Candidates need to adopt a strategy as per this pattern.

4. Attempt mock tests smartly

Online tests or online quizzes SBI Clerk Prelims are crucial for any competitive exam including the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020. Candidates should attempt more and more mock tests and practice papers to gain command over time management and accuracy. After attempting the SBI Clerk mock tests, analysis the paper. This will help candidates learn about their strong and weak areas.

Mock test for SBI Recruitment Exams

5. Avoid doing too much guesswork while attempting the paper

There will be negative marks of 0.25 for each wrong answer in the SBI Clerk Prelims exam. Sometimes guesswork might be fruitful but doing too much guesswork while attempting the paper will give you negative results. So, candidates should take extra care while doing guesswork in the paper.

6. Don’t get stuck in any question while giving the exam

While giving the exam, candidates should not get stuck on any particular question. Leave the question if you are not able to solve the question within 1 minute of reading the question. Once you complete the rest of the question, come back to the unfinished question.

7. Last but not the least, don’t forget to carry important documents

While appearing for the Online Test, candidates should produce original and a copy of the photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card / Passport / Driving License / Voters Card / Bank Pass Book with Photograph / Photo embossed Credit Card / Aadhaar Card for verification. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt, the candidate will not be allowed for the test. Make sure you don’t forget.