SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Check IBPS Download Link for JA Prelims Call Letter, Exam on 13 July

State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the prelims admit card for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate). Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 16:30 IST
SBI Clerk  Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI), on 29 June 2021, has uploaded the prelims admit card along with self declaration form for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate). Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Exam will be held on 13 July 2021

SBI Clerk Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI Junior Associate Admit Card, directly, through the link below.

SBI Clerk  Prelims Admit Card  Download Link 2021

SBI Clerk Self Declaration Form

SBI Clerk  Important Dates Events
SBI Clerk Online Application Dates 27 April  2021 to 20 May 2021
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 13 July 2021
SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 29 June 2021
SBI Clerk Result Date July 2021
SBI Clerk Mains Date 2021 31 July 2021

. Candidates can check their exam centre, time and other details in the admit card.

All candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test. Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed.

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of SBI -www.sbi.co.in/web/careers
  2. Click on the link to download admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter'
  3. Enter your Registration number and password/date of birth
  4. Download SBI JA Admit Card

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

SBI Clerk Exam will 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Name of Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

 Total

100

100

1 hour or 60 minutes

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of mark for each wrong answer

SBI Clerk Syllabus:

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)

Cloze Test

Phrases and Idioms

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Error/Error Detection

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Detection

Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements

Irrelevant Statements

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement

Circle-based

Box-based

Square-based

Alphanumeric/Numeric Series

Coding-Decoding

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Analogy

Data Sufficiency

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)

Number System

Quadratic Equation

Simplification

Approximation

HCF and LCM of Numbers

Speed, Distance and Time

SI & CI

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Problems based on age

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Result 2021

SBI will release the list of the candidates who qualify in the prelims exam. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will appear for SBI Clerk Mains Exam.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 July 2021.

SBI Clerk Recruitment is being done to fill up 5000 vacancies in the banks across the country.

 

FAQ

What is SBI Self-Declaration Form Link ?

You can download self-declaration form through the link - https://www.sbi.co.in/documents/77530/11154687/29062021_Scribe+Declaration+Form.pdf/216dcc09-b5a2-5a1d-f54e-40e08ac5ea58?t=1624959743785

How to Download SBI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SBI -www.sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the link to download admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter' Enter your Registration number and password/date of birth Download SBI JA Admit Card

What is SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date ?

13 July 2021

What is SBI Clerk Admit Card Link ?

You can download SBI Admit Card through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr21/clpeta_may21/login.php?appid=446c439024467117c52ef46db9717009
