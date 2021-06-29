SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Check IBPS Download Link for JA Prelims Call Letter, Exam on 13 July

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI), on 29 June 2021, has uploaded the prelims admit card along with self declaration form for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate). Candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Exam will be held on 13 July 2021
SBI Clerk Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI Junior Associate Admit Card, directly, through the link below.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Link 2021
SBI Clerk Self Declaration Form
|SBI Clerk Important Dates
|Events
|SBI Clerk Online Application Dates
|27 April 2021 to 20 May 2021
|SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|13 July 2021
|SBI Clerk Admit Card Date
|29 June 2021
|SBI Clerk Result Date
|July 2021
|SBI Clerk Mains Date 2021
|31 July 2021
. Candidates can check their exam centre, time and other details in the admit card.
All candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test. Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are not allowed.
How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of SBI -www.sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Click on the link to download admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter'
- Enter your Registration number and password/date of birth
- Download SBI JA Admit Card
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:
SBI Clerk Exam will 100 questions of 100 marks on:
|
Name of Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 hour or 60 minutes
There will be negative marking of 1/4th of mark for each wrong answer
SBI Clerk Syllabus:
English Language
Reasoning Ability
Numerical Ability
Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
Cloze Test
Phrases and Idioms
Fill in the Blanks
Spelling Error/Error Detection
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Error Detection
Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
Irrelevant Statements
Reasoning Ability
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement
Circle-based
Box-based
Square-based
Alphanumeric/Numeric Series
Coding-Decoding
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Input-Output
Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)
Number System
Quadratic Equation
Simplification
Approximation
HCF and LCM of Numbers
Speed, Distance and Time
SI & CI
Averages
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Problems based on age
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
SBI Clerk Result 2021
SBI will release the list of the candidates who qualify in the prelims exam. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will appear for SBI Clerk Mains Exam.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 July 2021.
SBI Clerk Recruitment is being done to fill up 5000 vacancies in the banks across the country.