SBI PO Admit Card 2020 to release soon, Check SBI Probationary Officer Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus & Other details here

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: State Bank of India has just completed the online application for a process for SBI PO Recruitment 2020. As per trends, the searches for SBI PO Admit Card 2020 is raising high. As per the schedule released by the bank, the exam will be conducted on 31 December 2020 and 02, 04, 05 January 2021.

The bank has given the tentative date for SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020. According to which, the SBI PO Admit Card 2020 will be released in the third week of December 2020. So, we can expect that the admit cards can be released anytime at the official website.

Once, the bank will release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards through this article. Candidates can go through this article to know the exam pattern, selection criteria and other essential details about the recruitment exam.

SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks for 1 hour consisting of English, Numerical and Reasoning Ability Tests. Each paper will be of 20 minutes. Candidates who will qualify in SBI PO Prelims 2020 will be called for mains which will be objective and descriptive type. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

The candidates shortlisted in SBI PO Mains 2020 will be called for interview round which will be of 50 Marks. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in all papers. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

SBI PO Prelims 2020 Vacancy and Application Details

This drive is being done to recruit 2000 vacancies. The online application for SBI PO Prelims 2020 conducted between 28 November to 04 December 2020.