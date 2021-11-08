Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: Prelims Exam on 27 Nov, Download Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 has been released on sbi.co.in. Check Exam Date, Download Link, Self-Declaration Form and Other Details.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 21:46 IST
SBI PO Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on 27 November 2021. SBI PO Admit Card and Self Declaration Form are also uploaded on sbi.co.in. Candidates who participating in SBI PO Prelims Exam, on scheduled date and time, can download SBI PO Pre Admit Card from Bank’s website (sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers) using their registration number or DOB/Password. SBI PO Admit Card Link can also be checked below:

SBI PO Admit Card Download Link

SBI PO Self Declaration Form

SBI has also uploaded an important regarding the admit card and exam. As per the notice, the candidates who should affix their recent passport size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form) in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it with you along with 2 additional photographs (to be pasted in Attendance Sheets),  photo  identity  proof  in  original  and  a  photocopy  when  you  come  to  the  venue  for  the examination.  They must bring glue for pasting photos  and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression on attendance sheets. More details regarding the exam instructions are available in PDF below:

SBI PO Exam Notice

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Dates
SBI PO Notification Date 04 October 2021
SBI PO Registration Dates 05 to 25 October 2021
SBI PO Exam Date 2021 27 November 2021
SBI PO Admit Card Date 08 November 2021
SBI PO Result Date
 Expected in December 2021
SBI PO Mains Exam Date
 January 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern

No. of Questions: There will be 100 questions of 1 mark each on:

  • English Language - 30 questions
  • Reasoning Ability - 35 questions
  • Numerical Ability - 35 questions

Total Marks - Each question will be of 1 mark  and the total marks are 100.

Time - Each section will be given 20 minutes.

Negative Marking - One-fourth (1/4) mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

SBI PO Result 2021

SBI shall prepare a list of candidates who would be eligible to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam 2021. SBI PO Prelims Result is expected in the month of December 2021.

How to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Visit the official website of SBI - https://www.sbi.co.in
  • Click on the link given for the admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter'
  • It will redirect you to a new page, now enter your and click on ‘Submit’ Button
  • Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021
  • Take a print-out for future use

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 2056 vacancies for  Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country.

FAQ

What is my SBI PO Registration Number ?

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

What should I carry on the day of the SBI PO Exam.

Your recent photographs, Valid ID Proof and your Admit Card.

What is SBI PO Exam Date ?

27 November 2021

How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 ?

Candidates can download SBI PO Admit Card through online mode using Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy).

