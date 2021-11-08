SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: Prelims Exam on 27 Nov, Download Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on 27 November 2021. SBI PO Admit Card and Self Declaration Form are also uploaded on sbi.co.in. Candidates who participating in SBI PO Prelims Exam, on scheduled date and time, can download SBI PO Pre Admit Card from Bank’s website (sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers) using their registration number or DOB/Password. SBI PO Admit Card Link can also be checked below:
SBI PO Admit Card Download Link
SBI has also uploaded an important regarding the admit card and exam. As per the notice, the candidates who should affix their recent passport size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form) in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it with you along with 2 additional photographs (to be pasted in Attendance Sheets), photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination. They must bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression on attendance sheets. More details regarding the exam instructions are available in PDF below:
|SBI PO 2021 Recruitment
|Dates
|SBI PO Notification Date
|04 October 2021
|SBI PO Registration Dates
|05 to 25 October 2021
|SBI PO Exam Date 2021
|27 November 2021
|SBI PO Admit Card Date
|08 November 2021
|SBI PO Result Date
|Expected in December 2021
|SBI PO Mains Exam Date
|January 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern
No. of Questions: There will be 100 questions of 1 mark each on:
- English Language - 30 questions
- Reasoning Ability - 35 questions
- Numerical Ability - 35 questions
Total Marks - Each question will be of 1 mark and the total marks are 100.
Time - Each section will be given 20 minutes.
Negative Marking - One-fourth (1/4) mark will be deducted for wrong answer.
SBI PO Result 2021
SBI shall prepare a list of candidates who would be eligible to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam 2021. SBI PO Prelims Result is expected in the month of December 2021.
How to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of SBI - https://www.sbi.co.in
- Click on the link given for the admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter'
- It will redirect you to a new page, now enter your and click on ‘Submit’ Button
- Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021
- Take a print-out for future use
SBI PO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 2056 vacancies for Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country.