SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: Prelims Exam on 27 Nov, Download Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 has been released on sbi.co.in. Check Exam Date, Download Link, Self-Declaration Form and Other Details.

SBI PO Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on 27 November 2021. SBI PO Admit Card and Self Declaration Form are also uploaded on sbi.co.in. Candidates who participating in SBI PO Prelims Exam, on scheduled date and time, can download SBI PO Pre Admit Card from Bank’s website (sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers) using their registration number or DOB/Password. SBI PO Admit Card Link can also be checked below:

SBI PO Admit Card Download Link

SBI PO Self Declaration Form

SBI has also uploaded an important regarding the admit card and exam. As per the notice, the candidates who should affix their recent passport size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form) in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it with you along with 2 additional photographs (to be pasted in Attendance Sheets), photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination. They must bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression on attendance sheets. More details regarding the exam instructions are available in PDF below:

SBI PO Exam Notice

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Dates SBI PO Notification Date 04 October 2021 SBI PO Registration Dates 05 to 25 October 2021 SBI PO Exam Date 2021 27 November 2021 SBI PO Admit Card Date 08 November 2021 SBI PO Result Date

Expected in December 2021 SBI PO Mains Exam Date

January 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern

No. of Questions: There will be 100 questions of 1 mark each on:

English Language - 30 questions

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions

Numerical Ability - 35 questions

Total Marks - Each question will be of 1 mark and the total marks are 100.

Time - Each section will be given 20 minutes.

Negative Marking - One-fourth (1/4) mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

SBI PO Result 2021

SBI shall prepare a list of candidates who would be eligible to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam 2021. SBI PO Prelims Result is expected in the month of December 2021.

How to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SBI - https://www.sbi.co.in

Click on the link given for the admit card - 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter'

It will redirect you to a new page, now enter your and click on ‘Submit’ Button

Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021

Take a print-out for future use

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 2056 vacancies for Probationary Officer Posts in State Banks across the country.