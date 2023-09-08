SBI PO Apply Online 2023 Begun at sbi.co.in; Steps to Fill Online Application Form, Check Fees Here

SBI PO Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India released 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO). Continue reading the article for detailed category wise vacancies, steps to apply, application fees and more.

Get the direct links and details for SBI PO Online Application 2023 here

SBI PO Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification of 2000 PO vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Mains, Interview and Group Exercises whereas marks scored in Prelims will not be included in preparing the final merit list. As per the official notification, the starting basic pay of selected candidates will be Rs 41960 with 4 advance increments.

SBI PO Apply Online 2023 Link

The SBI released the official notification of SBI PO, in the careers section of sbi.co.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 07, 2023, to September 27, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by SBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf

SBI PO Official Notification

Download Here

SBI PO Direct Apply Link

Click Here

SBI PO Application Form 2023: Dates

The candidates will be selected after their performance in online written tests(prelims and mains) and interview. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the SBI PO Application Form

SBI PO Recruitment 2023

Organisation

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts

PO

Vacancies

2000

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

September 7, 2023

Application End Date

September 27, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Interview 

Group Exercises

Official website

www.sbi.co.in

How to Apply for SBI PO?

Below we have mentioned the steps to apply for SBI PO

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers - sbi.co.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Careers Button
  • Step 3: Scroll down the page, Click on Current Openings and then RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS
  • Step 4: Click on Apply Online. 
  • Step 5. Click for New Registration and register yourself with the required details.
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
  • Step 7.  Preview your application form and pay the required fees.
  • Step 8. Click on the Submit Button.
  • Step 9: Print the application form for future reference.

SBI PO Application Fee

Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 300 as the SBI PO application fee for the SBI PO 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to Nill

Category

Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 750

SC/ST/PWBD

Nill

Apply Online For 2000 Vacancies

The total number of vacancies for the SBI PO 2023 exam has been released along with its SBI PO Notification. As per the notification, 2000 vacancies have been announced by SBI. The vacancies are released for all states and union territories of India which are mentioned below. Let's have a look at the category-wise SBI PO vacancies

 

SBI PO Vacancies 2023

Category

Current Vacancy

Backlog Vacancy

Total Vacancy

SC

300

--

300

ST

150

--

150

OBC

540

--

540

EWS

200

--

200

GEN

810

--

810

Total

2000

--

2000

VI

20

--

20

HI

20

16

36

LD

20

--

20

D&E

20

16

36

SBI PO Age Limit

As per the official notification, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 30 years as of 01.04.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1993 and not later than 01.04.2002 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates.

Documents Required for SBI PO Application Form 2023

While filling out the application form candidates are required to upload the supporting documents like photograph, signature, etc. in the prescribed format. Below we have listed the documents and their format.

Document

File Size Range

Dimensions

Hand Written Declaration

50-100 kb

800 x 400 Pixels (200 DPI)

Passport Size Photograph

20-50 kb

200 x 230 Pixels

Left Thumb Impression

20-50 kb

240 x 240 Pixels

Signature

10-20 kb

140 x 60 Pixels

 

