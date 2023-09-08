SBI PO Apply Online 2023 Begun at sbi.co.in; Steps to Fill Online Application Form, Check Fees Here

SBI PO Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification of 2000 PO vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Mains, Interview and Group Exercises whereas marks scored in Prelims will not be included in preparing the final merit list. As per the official notification, the starting basic pay of selected candidates will be Rs 41960 with 4 advance increments.
SBI PO Apply Online 2023 Link
The SBI released the official notification of SBI PO, in the careers section of sbi.co.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 07, 2023, to September 27, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by SBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf
|
SBI PO Official Notification
|
SBI PO Direct Apply Link
SBI PO Application Form 2023: Dates
The candidates will be selected after their performance in online written tests(prelims and mains) and interview. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the SBI PO Application Form
|
SBI PO Recruitment 2023
|
Organisation
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Posts
|
PO
|
Vacancies
|
2000
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
September 7, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
September 27, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
Group Exercises
|
Official website
|
www.sbi.co.in
How to Apply for SBI PO?
Below we have mentioned the steps to apply for SBI PO
- Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers - sbi.co.in
- Step 2: Click on the Careers Button
- Step 3: Scroll down the page, Click on Current Openings and then RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS
- Step 4: Click on Apply Online.
- Step 5. Click for New Registration and register yourself with the required details.
- Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
- Step 7. Preview your application form and pay the required fees.
- Step 8. Click on the Submit Button.
- Step 9: Print the application form for future reference.
SBI PO Application Fee
Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 300 as the SBI PO application fee for the SBI PO 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to Nill
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 750
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Nill
Apply Online For 2000 Vacancies
The total number of vacancies for the SBI PO 2023 exam has been released along with its SBI PO Notification. As per the notification, 2000 vacancies have been announced by SBI. The vacancies are released for all states and union territories of India which are mentioned below. Let's have a look at the category-wise SBI PO vacancies
SBI PO Vacancies 2023
|
Category
|
Current Vacancy
|
Backlog Vacancy
|
Total Vacancy
|
SC
|
300
|
--
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
--
|
150
|
OBC
|
540
|
--
|
540
|
EWS
|
200
|
--
|
200
|
GEN
|
810
|
--
|
810
|
Total
|
2000
|
--
|
2000
|
VI
|
20
|
--
|
20
|
HI
|
20
|
16
|
36
|
LD
|
20
|
--
|
20
|
D&E
|
20
|
16
|
36
SBI PO Age Limit
As per the official notification, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 30 years as of 01.04.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1993 and not later than 01.04.2002 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates.
Documents Required for SBI PO Application Form 2023
While filling out the application form candidates are required to upload the supporting documents like photograph, signature, etc. in the prescribed format. Below we have listed the documents and their format.
|
Document
|
File Size Range
|
Dimensions
|
Hand Written Declaration
|
50-100 kb
|
800 x 400 Pixels (200 DPI)
|
Passport Size Photograph
|
20-50 kb
|
200 x 230 Pixels
|
Left Thumb Impression
|
20-50 kb
|
240 x 240 Pixels
|
Signature
|
10-20 kb
|
140 x 60 Pixels
