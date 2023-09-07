SBI PO Vacancy 2023: Check Previous Year Vacancy Trends

SBI PO Vacancy 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies to eligible candidates for different branches of SBI. The State Bank has announced the vacancies category-wise on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Along with the vacancies SBI has also released the application start date, application end date, and application fees. The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India based on the requirements of the bank.
As per the official notice, the candidates will be selected based on their performance in mains, interviews and group exercises.
SBI PO Vacancy 2023 Previous Year Trends
The SBI has announced the recruitment of 2000 POs for different branches in India. This year SBI Vacancies are divided into current vacancies as well as the backlogs. Below we have tabulated the vacancies announced by SBI in 2023
|
Category
|
Current Vacancy
|
Backlog Vacancy
|
Total Vacancy
|
SC
|
300
|
--
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
--
|
150
|
OBC
|
540
|
--
|
540
|
EWS
|
200
|
--
|
200
|
GEN
|
810
|
--
|
810
|
Total
|
2000
|
--
|
2000
|
VI
|
20
|
--
|
20
|
HI
|
20
|
16
|
36
|
LD
|
20
|
--
|
20
|
D&E
|
20
|
16
|
36
SBI PO Vacancy Trends
The SBI PO Vacancy Trend is tabulated below in the table, candidates can check the variations made by the SBI year on year in the vacancies. In the years 2022 and 2021, SBI announced 1673 and 2056 vacancies respectively whereas in 2020 a total of 2000 vacancies were announced. Check out the table below for SBI PO's Vacancy Trends
|
SBI PO Vacancy Trends
|
Year
|
Total Vacancies
|
2023
|
2000
|
2022
|
1673
|
2021
|
2,056
|
2020
|
2,000
|
2019
|
2,000
|
2018
|
2,000
|
2017
|
2,313
SBI PO Previous Year Vacancies
In the year 2023, SBI has announced 19% more vacancies than in 2022, therefore, the chances of getting selected as a PO in SBI are higher than the last year, we have provided below the detailed SBI PO Vacancies Year Wise so that you can compare the trends of vacancies that were announced for each category in previous years.
SBI PO Vacancy 2022
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2022 for each category
|
Category
|
Current Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
Total
|
SC
|
240
|
30
|
270
|
ST
|
120
|
11
|
132
|
OBC
|
432
|
32
|
464
|
EWS
|
160
|
–
|
160
|
GEN
|
648
|
–
|
648
|
Total
|
1600
|
73
|
1673
SBI PO Vacancy 2021
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2021 for each category
|
SBI PO Last Year Vacancy 2021
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Backlog
|
Total
|
GEN
|
810
|
–
|
810
|
EWS
|
200
|
–
|
–
|
OBC
|
540
|
20
|
560
|
SC
|
300
|
24
|
324
|
ST
|
150
|
12
|
162
|
Total
|
2000
|
56
|
2056
SBI PO Vacancy 2020
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2020 for each category
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
Backlog
|
Total
|
General
|
810
|
-
|
810
|
EWS
|
200
|
-
|
200
|
OBC
|
540
|
-
|
540
|
SC
|
300
|
-
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
-
|
150
|
Total
|
2000
|
-
|
2000
SBI PO Vacancy 2019
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2019 for each category
|
SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2019
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
Backlog
|
Total
|
General
|
810
|
-
|
810
|
EWS
|
200
|
-
|
200
|
OBC
|
540
|
-
|
540
|
SC
|
300
|
-
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
-
|
150
|
Total
|
2000
|
-
|
2000
SBI PO Vacancy 2018
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2018 for each category
|
SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2018
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General
|
1010
|
OBC
|
540
|
SC
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
Total
|
2000
SBI PO Vacancy 2017
Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2017 for each category
|
SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2017
|
Category
|
Current Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
Total
|
General
|
1010
|
-
|
1010
|
OBC
|
540
|
66
|
606
|
SC
|
300
|
47
|
347
|
ST
|
150
|
200
|
350
|
Total
|
2000
|
313
|
2313
