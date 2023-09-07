SBI PO Vacancy 2023: Check Previous Year Vacancy Trends

SBI PO Vacancy 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies to eligible candidates for different branches of SBI. The State Bank has announced the vacancies category-wise on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Along with the vacancies SBI has also released the application start date, application end date, and application fees. The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India based on the requirements of the bank.

As per the official notice, the candidates will be selected based on their performance in mains, interviews and group exercises.

SBI PO Vacancy 2023 Previous Year Trends

The SBI has announced the recruitment of 2000 POs for different branches in India. This year SBI Vacancies are divided into current vacancies as well as the backlogs. Below we have tabulated the vacancies announced by SBI in 2023

Category

Current Vacancy

Backlog Vacancy

Total Vacancy

SC

300

--

300

ST

150

--

150

OBC

540

--

540

EWS

200

--

200

GEN

810

--

810

Total

2000

--

2000

VI

20

--

20

HI

20

16

36

LD

20

--

20

D&E

20

16

36

SBI PO Vacancy Trends

The SBI PO Vacancy Trend is tabulated below in the table, candidates can check the variations made by the SBI year on year in the vacancies. In the years 2022 and 2021, SBI announced 1673 and 2056 vacancies respectively whereas in 2020 a total of 2000 vacancies were announced. Check out the table below for SBI PO's Vacancy Trends

SBI PO Vacancy Trends

Year

Total Vacancies

2023

2000

2022

1673

2021

2,056

2020

2,000

2019

2,000

2018

2,000

2017

2,313

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancies

In the year 2023, SBI has announced 19% more vacancies than in 2022, therefore, the chances of getting selected as a PO in SBI are higher than the last year, we have provided below the detailed SBI PO Vacancies Year Wise so that you can compare the trends of vacancies that were announced for each category in previous years.

SBI PO Vacancy 2022

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2022 for each category

Category

Current Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

Total

SC

240

30

270

ST

120

11

132

OBC

432

32

464

EWS

160

160

GEN

648

648

Total

1600

73

1673

SBI PO Vacancy 2021

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2021 for each category

SBI PO Last Year Vacancy 2021

Category

Vacancy

Backlog

Total

GEN

810

810

EWS

200

OBC

540

20

560

SC

300

24

324

ST

150

12

162

Total

2000

56

2056

SBI PO Vacancy 2020

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2020 for each category

Category

Vacancies

Backlog

Total

General

810

-

810

EWS

200

-

200

OBC

540

-

540

SC

300

-

300

ST

150

-

150

Total

2000

-

2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2019

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2019 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2019

Category

Vacancies

Backlog

Total

General

810

-

810

EWS

200

-

200

OBC

540

-

540

SC

300

-

300

ST

150

-

150

Total

2000

-

2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2018

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2018 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2018

Category

Vacancies

General

1010

OBC

540

SC

300

ST

150

Total

2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2017

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2017 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2017

Category

Current Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

Total

General

1010

-

1010

OBC

540

66

606

SC

300

47

347

ST

150

200

350

Total

2000

313

2313

FAQ

How many vacancies were announced for SBI PO in 2023?

A total of 2000 were announced by SBI for recruitment of POs in 2023.

What are the previous 5-year SBI PO Vacancy Trends?

A detailed list of the previous 5-year SBI PO Vacancy Trends is given in the above article.

Has the vacancy increased in 2023 in comparison to the vacancies for SBI PO in 2023?

Yes, 19% more vacancies were announced in the year 2023 in comparison to the previous year's SBI PO vacancies.

