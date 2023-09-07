SBI PO Vacancy 2023: Check Previous Year Vacancy Trends

SBI PO Vacancy 2023: Check detailed SBI PO vacancies released in 2023 as well as the vacancy trends of the previous 5 years likewise for years 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018

SBI PO Vacancy 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies to eligible candidates for different branches of SBI. The State Bank has announced the vacancies category-wise on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Along with the vacancies SBI has also released the application start date, application end date, and application fees. The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India based on the requirements of the bank.

As per the official notice, the candidates will be selected based on their performance in mains, interviews and group exercises.

SBI PO Vacancy 2023 Previous Year Trends

The SBI has announced the recruitment of 2000 POs for different branches in India. This year SBI Vacancies are divided into current vacancies as well as the backlogs. Below we have tabulated the vacancies announced by SBI in 2023

Category Current Vacancy Backlog Vacancy Total Vacancy SC 300 -- 300 ST 150 -- 150 OBC 540 -- 540 EWS 200 -- 200 GEN 810 -- 810 Total 2000 -- 2000 VI 20 -- 20 HI 20 16 36 LD 20 -- 20 D&E 20 16 36

SBI PO Vacancy Trends

The SBI PO Vacancy Trend is tabulated below in the table, candidates can check the variations made by the SBI year on year in the vacancies. In the years 2022 and 2021, SBI announced 1673 and 2056 vacancies respectively whereas in 2020 a total of 2000 vacancies were announced. Check out the table below for SBI PO's Vacancy Trends

SBI PO Vacancy Trends Year Total Vacancies 2023 2000 2022 1673 2021 2,056 2020 2,000 2019 2,000 2018 2,000 2017 2,313

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancies

In the year 2023, SBI has announced 19% more vacancies than in 2022, therefore, the chances of getting selected as a PO in SBI are higher than the last year, we have provided below the detailed SBI PO Vacancies Year Wise so that you can compare the trends of vacancies that were announced for each category in previous years.

SBI PO Vacancy 2022

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2022 for each category

Category Current Vacancies Backlog Vacancies Total SC 240 30 270 ST 120 11 132 OBC 432 32 464 EWS 160 – 160 GEN 648 – 648 Total 1600 73 1673

SBI PO Vacancy 2021

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2021 for each category

SBI PO Last Year Vacancy 2021 Category Vacancy Backlog Total GEN 810 – 810 EWS 200 – – OBC 540 20 560 SC 300 24 324 ST 150 12 162 Total 2000 56 2056

SBI PO Vacancy 2020

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2020 for each category

Category Vacancies Backlog Total General 810 - 810 EWS 200 - 200 OBC 540 - 540 SC 300 - 300 ST 150 - 150 Total 2000 - 2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2019

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2019 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2019 Category Vacancies Backlog Total General 810 - 810 EWS 200 - 200 OBC 540 - 540 SC 300 - 300 ST 150 - 150 Total 2000 - 2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2018

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2018 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2018 Category Vacancies General 1010 OBC 540 SC 300 ST 150 Total 2000

SBI PO Vacancy 2017

Below we have tabulated the SBI PO Vacancies that were announced in 2017 for each category

SBI PO Previous Year Vacancy 2017 Category Current Vacancies Backlog Vacancies Total General 1010 - 1010 OBC 540 66 606 SC 300 47 347 ST 150 200 350 Total 2000 313 2313

