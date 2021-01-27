SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips to score high marks

SBI PO Mains Preparation Tips 2020-2021: Have a look at the last minute preparation tips for the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam. The State Bank of India (SBI) is soon going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 under the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (POs). Candidates who have been declared pass in the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam will appear for the Mains exam in order to get shortlisted for the Interview round. Considering the high competition level of the exam, we have shared here the last minute preparation tips for the examination. Go through these tips below to score high marks.

SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective and Subjective. In Objective test of Mains exam, a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. In Subjective test, two descriptive questions will be asked on Letter and Essay Writing. There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the objective test. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for the SBI PO Mains 2020-2021 below:

Section Questions Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 min General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 min English Language 35 40 40 min Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 min Total 155 200 3 hours English Language

(Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 min

Let's now have a look at the last minute preparation tips below:

SBI PO Mains 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Go through the SBI PO Mains Important Topics

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Data Analysis & Interpretation English Language General/Economy/Banking Awareness Reasoning Alphabetical Series Alphanumeric Series Analogy Blood Relation Coding-decoding Puzzles Syllogism Inequalities Input- Output Order Ranking Direction Sense Computer Aptitude Basic Computer Knowledge Microsoft Office Keyboard Shortcuts Computer Abbreviation Computer Hardware & Software Operating System Internet & Networking Computer Fundamentals Terminologies Tabular/Line Graph/Pie Chart/Bar Graph/Mixed Graph/Caselet DI Data Sufficiency Approximation Permutation & Combination Probability Number system HCF & LCM Problems based on age Percentage Ratio & proportion Speed, Distance & time Profit, Loss & Discount Simple & compound interest Average Time & work Pipe & Cistern Partnership Mensuration Reading Comprehension Vocabulary Grammar Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Sentence Improvement Word Swap Error Spotting & Detection Sentence Rearrangement Current affairs Countries & capitals First in the world & in India Indian Constitution Culture of India Currencies Airports & Ports in India Tallest & biggest Indian Banking Banking terminology Bank headquarters Slogans of banks, RBI & its main function Indian Financial System History of Indian banking system Fiscal & Monetary policy Financial institutions like – RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC International organizations- IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc. Banking Terms like NPA, CASA, CRAR

Analyse already practiced mock tests & model papers

The last few days prior to the examination are meant for revision. Candidates should utilise this time to go through the already practice mock test and model papers. This will help you in knowing your weak and strong areas. Once you get familiar with your strong areas, it will become easy to attempt questions accordingly in the exam.

Time Management

It is advisable that candidates should not allot more than one minute to a particular question while giving the exam. If you get stuck in a question, skip it. The paper will comprise 155 MCQs that need to be answered in a time span of 3 hours. These 155 questions are of 200 marks and there is a negative marking as well. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to clear the mains exam. With this in mind, try to focus on time management and achieving accuracy.

Carry SBI PO Mains Admit Card & Photo ID Proof

Candidates need to carry the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 to the exam centres along with the Photo ID Proof & its photocopy and Photographs. Do not forget to carry the admit card to examination centre, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The admit card acts as an entry ticket to the centre.