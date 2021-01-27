SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips to score high marks

Check last minute preparation tips & strategy to score high in the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam. The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Mains on 29th January 2021 to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers.

SBI PO Mains Preparation Tips 2020-2021: Have a look at the last minute preparation tips for the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam. The State Bank of India (SBI) is soon going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 under the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (POs). Candidates who have been declared pass in the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam will appear for the Mains exam in order to get shortlisted for the Interview round. Considering the high competition level of the exam, we have shared here the last minute preparation tips for the examination. Go through these tips below to score high marks.

SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective and Subjective. In Objective test of Mains exam, a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. In Subjective test, two descriptive questions will be asked on Letter and Essay Writing. There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the objective test. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for the SBI PO Mains 2020-2021 below:

Section

Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 min

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 min

English Language

35

40

40 min

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 min

Total

155

200

3 hours

English Language
(Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30 min

Let's now have a look at the last minute preparation tips below:

SBI PO Mains 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Go through the SBI PO Mains Important Topics

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis & Interpretation

English Language

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Reasoning

Alphabetical Series

Alphanumeric Series

Analogy

Blood Relation

Coding-decoding

Puzzles

Syllogism

Inequalities

Input- Output

Order Ranking

Direction Sense

Computer Aptitude

Basic Computer Knowledge

Microsoft Office

Keyboard Shortcuts

Computer Abbreviation

Computer Hardware & Software

Operating System

Internet & Networking

Computer Fundamentals

Terminologies

Tabular/Line Graph/Pie Chart/Bar Graph/Mixed Graph/Caselet DI

Data Sufficiency

Approximation

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Number system

HCF & LCM

Problems based on age

Percentage

Ratio & proportion

Speed, Distance & time

Profit, Loss & Discount

Simple & compound interest

Average

Time & work

Pipe & Cistern

Partnership

Mensuration

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

Word Swap

Error Spotting &  Detection

Sentence Rearrangement

Current affairs

Countries & capitals

First in the world & in India

Indian Constitution

Culture of India

Currencies

Airports & Ports in India

Tallest & biggest

Indian Banking

Banking terminology

Bank headquarters

Slogans of banks,

RBI & its main function

Indian Financial System

History of Indian banking system

Fiscal & Monetary policy

Financial institutions like –

RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC

International organizations- IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc.

Banking Terms like NPA, CASA, CRAR

Analyse already practiced mock tests & model papers

The last few days prior to the examination are meant for revision. Candidates should utilise this time to go through the already practice mock test and model papers. This will help you in knowing your weak and strong areas. Once you get familiar with your strong areas, it will become easy to attempt questions accordingly in the exam.

Time Management

It is advisable that candidates should not allot more than one minute to a particular question while giving the exam. If you get stuck in a question, skip it. The paper will comprise 155 MCQs that need to be answered in a time span of 3 hours. These 155 questions are of 200 marks and there is a negative marking as well. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to clear the mains exam. With this in mind, try to focus on time management and achieving accuracy.

Carry SBI PO Mains Admit Card & Photo ID Proof

Candidates need to carry the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 to the exam centres along with the Photo ID Proof & its photocopy and Photographs. Do not forget to carry the admit card to examination centre, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The admit card acts as an entry ticket to the centre.
