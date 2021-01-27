SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips to score high marks
Check last minute preparation tips & strategy to score high in the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam. The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Mains on 29th January 2021 to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers.
SBI PO Mains Preparation Tips 2020-2021: Have a look at the last minute preparation tips for the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam. The State Bank of India (SBI) is soon going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 under the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (POs). Candidates who have been declared pass in the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam will appear for the Mains exam in order to get shortlisted for the Interview round. Considering the high competition level of the exam, we have shared here the last minute preparation tips for the examination. Go through these tips below to score high marks.
SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam is comprised of two tests - Objective and Subjective. In Objective test of Mains exam, a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. In Subjective test, two descriptive questions will be asked on Letter and Essay Writing. There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the objective test. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for the SBI PO Mains 2020-2021 below:
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 min
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 min
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 min
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 min
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 hours
|
English Language
|
2
|
50
|
30 min
Let's now have a look at the last minute preparation tips below:
|
SBI PO Mains 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips
Go through the SBI PO Mains Important Topics
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
English Language
|
Reasoning
Alphabetical Series
Alphanumeric Series
Analogy
Blood Relation
Coding-decoding
Puzzles
Syllogism
Inequalities
Input- Output
Order Ranking
Direction Sense
Computer Aptitude
Basic Computer Knowledge
Microsoft Office
Keyboard Shortcuts
Computer Abbreviation
Computer Hardware & Software
Operating System
Internet & Networking
Computer Fundamentals
Terminologies
|
Tabular/Line Graph/Pie Chart/Bar Graph/Mixed Graph/Caselet DI
Data Sufficiency
Approximation
Permutation & Combination
Probability
Number system
HCF & LCM
Problems based on age
Percentage
Ratio & proportion
Speed, Distance & time
Profit, Loss & Discount
Simple & compound interest
Average
Time & work
Pipe & Cistern
Partnership
Mensuration
|
Reading Comprehension
Vocabulary
Grammar
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Sentence Improvement
Word Swap
Error Spotting & Detection
Sentence Rearrangement
|
Current affairs
Countries & capitals
First in the world & in India
Indian Constitution
Culture of India
Currencies
Airports & Ports in India
Tallest & biggest
Indian Banking
Banking terminology
Bank headquarters
Slogans of banks,
RBI & its main function
Indian Financial System
History of Indian banking system
Fiscal & Monetary policy
Financial institutions like –
RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC
International organizations- IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB, BIS, etc.
Banking Terms like NPA, CASA, CRAR
Analyse already practiced mock tests & model papers
The last few days prior to the examination are meant for revision. Candidates should utilise this time to go through the already practice mock test and model papers. This will help you in knowing your weak and strong areas. Once you get familiar with your strong areas, it will become easy to attempt questions accordingly in the exam.
Time Management
It is advisable that candidates should not allot more than one minute to a particular question while giving the exam. If you get stuck in a question, skip it. The paper will comprise 155 MCQs that need to be answered in a time span of 3 hours. These 155 questions are of 200 marks and there is a negative marking as well. Candidates need to obtain cut off marks to clear the mains exam. With this in mind, try to focus on time management and achieving accuracy.
Carry SBI PO Mains Admit Card & Photo ID Proof
Candidates need to carry the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 to the exam centres along with the Photo ID Proof & its photocopy and Photographs. Do not forget to carry the admit card to examination centre, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The admit card acts as an entry ticket to the centre.