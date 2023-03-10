SBI PO Mains Result 2023 OUT at sbi.co.in: Download PDF Here

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Get Direct Link to Download SBI Probationary Officer Mains Result PDF Here.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 10 March 2023. SBI PO Result is released for the Main Examination held on 30th January 2023 for the post of Probationary Officer. The candidates who appeared in SBI PO Mains Exam can download SBI PO 2023 Mains Result from the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Mains Result PDF 2023

The bank has prepared a PDF list consisting of roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates for Phase 3 i.e. Psychometric Test. Candidates can download SBI PO Result PDF for Mains Exam by clicking on the link given below:

How to Download SBI PO Mains Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the SBI PO Mains Exam Result from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the SBI Career website - sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘MAIN EXAMINATION RESULT’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’

Step 3: Download SBI PO Mains Result PDF 2023

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of all selected candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result for future use

SBI PO Mains Result Overview 2023

Bank Name State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Probationary Officer Vacancies 1673 Application Dates 22nd September to 12th October 2022. SBI PO Pre Exam Date 2023 17th December, 18th December, 19th December and 20th December 2022 SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2023 30th January 2023 SBI PO Mains Result Date 2023 10th March 2023 SBI Website www.sbi.co.in

SBI PO Result 2023: Check SBI PO Psychometric Test Details 2023

The Bank will conduct a Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who have cleared the mains exam. The findings of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a thorough perspective on the candidate.

SBI PO Psychometric Test consists of group exercise and personal interview:

Test Structure Marks Group Excercise 20 Interview 30 Total 50

SBI PO 2023: Check SBI PO Final Result Details

The candidates will have to qualify both in the mains exam and psychometric test separately. The marks

obtained in Main Examination will be added to the marks obtained in Phase III for preparing the final merit list.