SBI PO Notification 2023: Date Extended to October 3; Apply For 2000 Posts

SBI PO Application 2023: The State Bank of India released the SBI PO Notification 2023 on its official website: sbi.co.in. The notification PDF has a total of 2000 vacancies, and the deadline to apply for the SBI PO Notification 2023 has been extended until October 3, 2023. This is an all India location post. Read the articles to know the details.

The SBI PO Application Deadline 2023 is now October 3rd, 2023 (extended). Candidates can register for and submit their SBI PO Application form 2023 by visiting the official website. We have provided the SBI PO Application cost, selection processes, and documents needed to fill the online SBI PO application form in this article.

SBI PO Notification 2023:

Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the SBI PO 2023 examination to select qualified individuals for Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in various State Bank of India locations. On September 6, 2023, SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Notification was released, along with SBI PO Online Registration and Exam Dates.

SBI PO is one of the most sought-after occupations in the banking sector and a dream career for millions of Indians. SBI PO 2023 Apply Online has been extended to October 3, 2023. Below is an overview of the SBI PO examination:

Exam Name SBI PO Exam 2023 Post name Probationary Officer(PO) Conducting body State Bank of India(SBI) Vacancy 2000 Category Government jobs Job location All Across India Mode of exam Online Selection process Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test and Interview Language English as well as Hindi Application Mode Online Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI PO Application link 2023:

SBI PO Apply Online Link 2023: The SBI PO application Link is available on the official website: sbi.co.in. We have provided a direct link to apply for the SBI PO 2023 for the convenience of applicants. Candidates can begin their registration by clicking on the link provided here, and then proceed to fill out the application form. Fill out 2023 by clicking on the link below to the SBI PO form:

SBI PO Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 2000 vacancies announced under SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

How Many Vacancies are Released For SBI PO Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 200 vacancies for SBI PO recruitment 2023 as stated in the SBI PO notification 2023. Below is given the details:

Categories Vacancies SC 300 ST 150 OBC 540 EWS 200 General 810 Total 2000

What are the Application Fees For SBI PO Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC: INR 750/-

SC/ST/PWD: NIL

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 21-30 years Read the notification attached above for age relaxation Educational Qualification Graduates of any discipline from a recognized university

What is the Selection Process for SBI PO Vacancy?

Candidates must pass all stages in order to be qualified for SBI PO 2023. The SBI PO Selection Process is divided into three stages, which are as follows:

Prelims

Mains

Psychometric Test

Interview

What is the salary of a SBI PO?

The starting basic salary of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with four advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I, according to the announcement.

The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances and benefits. The total annual remuneration on a CTC basis will range between 8.20 lacs and 13.08 lacs, depending on the location of posting and other considerations.