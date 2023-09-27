SBI PO Notification 2023: Date Extended to October 3; Apply For 2000 Posts

SBI Bank PO Jobs 2023 Apply for 2000 Vacancies

SBI PO Application 2023: The State Bank of India released the SBI PO Notification 2023 on its official website: sbi.co.in. The notification PDF has a total of 2000 vacancies, and the deadline to apply for the SBI PO Notification 2023 has been extended until October 3, 2023. This is an all India location post. Read the articles to know the details.

SBI PO Application 2023: The SBI PO Apply Online 2023 Process is ongoing on their official website: sbi.co.in, and the application deadline has been extended. The State Bank of India (SBI) is accepting applications for 2000 PO positions  online . 

The SBI PO Application Deadline 2023 is now October 3rd, 2023 (extended). Candidates can register for and submit their SBI PO Application form 2023 by visiting the official website. We have provided the SBI PO Application cost, selection processes, and documents needed to fill the online SBI PO application form in this article.

SBI PO Notification 2023:

Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the SBI PO 2023 examination to select qualified individuals for Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in various State Bank of India locations. On September 6, 2023, SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Notification was released, along with SBI PO Online Registration and Exam Dates. 

SBI PO is one of the most sought-after occupations in the banking sector and a dream career for millions of Indians. SBI PO 2023 Apply Online has been extended to October 3, 2023. Below is an overview of the SBI PO examination:

Exam Name

SBI PO Exam 2023

Post name

Probationary Officer(PO)

Conducting body

State Bank of India(SBI)

Vacancy

2000

Category

Government jobs

Job location

All Across India

Mode of exam

Online

Selection process

Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test and Interview

Language 

English as well as Hindi

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

sbi.co.in

SBI PO Application link 2023:

SBI PO Apply Online Link 2023: The SBI PO application Link is  available on the official website: sbi.co.in. We have provided a direct link to apply for the SBI PO 2023 for the  convenience of applicants. Candidates can begin their registration by clicking on the link provided here, and then proceed to fill out the application form. Fill out 2023 by clicking on the link below to the SBI PO form:

Apply Online For SBI PO. Click Here

SBI PO Notification 2023 PDF 

Candidates can download the SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 2000 vacancies announced under SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of SBI PO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For SBI PO Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 200 vacancies for SBI PO recruitment 2023 as stated in the SBI PO notification 2023. Below is given the details:

Categories

Vacancies

SC

300

ST

150

OBC

540

EWS

200

General

810

Total

2000

What are the Application Fees For SBI PO Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

  • General/EWS/OBC: INR 750/-
  • SC/ST/PWD: NIL

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit

21-30 years

Read the notification attached above for age relaxation

Educational Qualification

Graduates of any discipline from a recognized university

What is the Selection Process for SBI PO Vacancy?

Candidates must pass all stages in order to be qualified for SBI PO 2023. The SBI PO Selection Process is divided into three stages, which are as follows:

  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Psychometric Test
  • Interview

What is the salary of a SBI PO?

The starting basic salary of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with four advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I, according to the announcement.

 

The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances and benefits. The total annual remuneration on a CTC basis will range between 8.20 lacs and 13.08 lacs, depending on the location of posting and other considerations.

 

