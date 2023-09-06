SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 OUT: 2000 Vacancies, Check Application Link, Exam Date, Salary

SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023: State Bank of India is filling up 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers. Check Online Application For, Salary, Eligibility, Selection process and other details here.

SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023: The State Bank of India published the notification for the recruitment of 2000 Probationary Officers. The recruitment will done through prelims, mains and Psychometric Test rounds. The candidates can grab this opportunity by submitting the application via online mode between 07 September to 27 September 2023.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on marks obtained in Phase 2 (Main Examination) and Phase 3 (Interview & Group Exercises) rounds. Those who clear the exam will be joined as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees (MT) with a pay of Rs. 41,960/- on a scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840.

An applicant must be a graduate and his/her age should be from 21 to 30 years. More details on SBI PO Jobs are available below:

SBI Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check all details related to SBI PO 2023 in the notification link given below: